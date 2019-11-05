Internet Reacts to Keanu Reeves' Rumored Girlfriend

After the 55-year-old actor walked a red carpet with Alexandra Grant on Saturday, the internet was abuzz with comments and Reeves' apparent relationship with the 46-year-old artist.

Many Twitter users praised Reeves for his "age appropriate girlfriend," with one dubbing him "a Good Man" and another writing that the pair "look so cutely and refreshingly normal."

of course Keanu has an age-appropriate girlfriend. he is a Good Man https://t.co/Rnr3IdPzfG — britt hates (@MissBrittHayes) November 5, 2019

Keanu and his age-appropriate girlfriend look so cutely and refreshingly normalhttps://t.co/gL5dKnhpFc — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 5, 2019

While the reactions to the news were generally positive, some tweets expressed confusion over the "age appropriate" label, as Reeves is nine years Grant's senior.

"I love Keanu and agree that who he's dating is refreshing and age appropriate but lol that Hollywood's conditioned us to see a 55yo man and a 46yo woman as the same age," one person wrote.

"Everyone gushing about how age-appropriate Keanu Reeves' girlfriend is when she is a full decade younger than him has aged *me* ten years," another agreed.

I love Keanu and agree that who he's dating is refreshing and age appropriate but lol that Hollywood's conditioned us to see a 55yo man and a 46yo woman as the same age. — alanna 🐝 (@AlannaBennett) November 5, 2019

Everyone gushing about how age-appropriate Keanu Reeves' girlfriend is when she is a full decade younger than him has aged *me* ten years — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) November 5, 2019

Others simply expressed joy for the happy update in Reeves' life. As one Twitter user wrote, "Keanu Reeves' happiness is the only thing everyone can agree upon."

"Keanu Reeves continues to dunk on the rest of the male species and I'm honestly stoked about it," another person wrote.

Keanu Reeves' happiness is the only thing everyone can agree upon — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) November 5, 2019

Keanu Reeves continues to dunk on the rest of the male species and I'm honestly stoked about it pic.twitter.com/SejpxjuA7h — Jake Woolf (@jakewoolf) November 5, 2019

As for Grant, the conversation seemed to focus around her striking similarities to actress Helen Miren.

"Saw the photos and legit thought Keanu Reeves was dating Helen Mirren. Which I also would have supported," one person quipped.

"I wasn't wearing my glasses at first and I legit thought he was dating Helen Mirren which I also would have been here for," another person agreed.

Saw the photos and legit thought Keanu Reeves was dating Helen Mirren. Which I also would have supported. pic.twitter.com/rYoC9nCLzZ — Travon Free (@Travon) November 5, 2019

I wasn't wearing my glasses at first and I legit thought he was dating Helen Mirren which I also would have been here for. | Keanu Reeves, 55, goes public with his first girlfriend in DECADES https://t.co/Y5C2RV9kV1 — 🍁Imani Gandied Yams🍁 (@AngryBlackLady) November 5, 2019

Keep reading for more of the best reactions to Reeves' new relationship.

my new hobby: liking pictures of keanu reeves with alexandra grant — Ashley Acevedo (@ashleyooacevedo) November 5, 2019

Cue the sound of millions of hearts breaking! But truly, how wonderful for them both! https://t.co/TedortseXu — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) November 5, 2019

Of course Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant look like a dope cyberpunk couple. It just makes sense. pic.twitter.com/qq1uFwPOEl — Jonah #SaveDaredevil (@jonahdrake47) November 5, 2019

┏┓

┃┃╱╲ In this

┃╱╱╲╲ house

╱╱╭╮╲╲ we love,

▔▏┗┛▕▔ support & respect

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

Keanu Reeves +

Alexandra Grant

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ pic.twitter.com/B5h7pE0rDR — déia (@partygirlu2) November 5, 2019

keanu reeves has a GIRLFRIEND and she's an ARTIST the taste is EXQUISITE pic.twitter.com/bOnUJwwyW3 — Lia (@wisadlr) November 5, 2019

AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!! Keanu Reeves AAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! holding hands AAAAHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Nd3pZjQetG — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) November 5, 2019

I couldn't care less about Keanu Reeves but his girlfriend is lowkey looking back at the camera like "that's right, bitches" so I fully have to stan Miss Alexandra Grant pic.twitter.com/bKZOp7sTAu — sierra elmore 🌿 (@SierraWritesYA) November 5, 2019

I'd like to thank everyone for your overwhelming support, on this, my international day of mourning — one day after #KeanuReeves goes public with his long-time girlfriend.



And I find out it's not me.



It's fine. 😬



It's totally okay. 🥴



Just gimme a minute... pic.twitter.com/6YoBhg0b87 — Jennifer McClure (@JenniferMcClure) November 5, 2019

Come thru with your new boo artist Alexandra Grant #KeanuReeves !!!! pic.twitter.com/OMZ2nygSuj — Loni Love (@LoniLove) November 5, 2019

Following their red carpet debut, an eyewitness told ET that the apparent couple was "smiling and having a good time" inside the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

"Will Ferrell spotted Keanu and rushed over to say hello, bringing with him a small group that included his wife, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell," the eyewitness said. "It's unclear if Ferrell and his wife already knew Alexandra or if Keanu introduced them, but they were seen chatting for several minutes before heading into the tented pavilion for dinner."

Watch the video below for more on Reeves.

