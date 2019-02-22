How Khloe Kardashian Is Using Social Media to Respond to Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is letting her social media do the talking!

Though the 34-year-old reality star is currently in the middle of a messy scandal, courtesy of her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, she's been very subtle in her response.

Tristan has been accused of cheating on Khloe with Jordyn, which is said to have been a reason for Khloe and Tristan ending their two-year romance. While no one has officially confirmed the rumors, Khloe's social media activity seems to be letting fans know where she stands.

It all started with an Instagram post from Hollywood Unlocked, where the founder, Jason Lee, detailed the alleged hookup between Tristan, 27, and Jordyn, 21.

Khloe commented on the video with a series of shouting emojis, while her best friend, Malika Haqq, wrote, “STRONG FACTS." Khloe's pal, Larsa Pippen, also added, “Amen!!!”

A day later, Khloe liked one fan’s tweet calling out Tristan and Jordyn, which read, “@khloekardsahian don’t let anyone ever say this is your fault! He is a sick man and if it’s true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love.”

@khloekardashian dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love. — JY (@MISS_YOLIE49) February 19, 2019

She also liked a post with pics of her and Malika that read, “The only relationship we trust.”

As for what she posted herself, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share cryptic messages about betrayal. “Somebody needs to hear this… That betrayal was your blessing!!!” one message read.

“The worst pain is gettin' hurt by a person you explained your pain to," read another quote.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram Stories

In addition, Khloe -- who has a 10-month-old daughter, True, with Tristan -- deleted several photos of the NBA pro from her Instagram.

Khloe later unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram and so did some of her family members. Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian unfollowed both Jordyn and Tristan, while Kendall Jenner only dropped Tristan from her account.

Kim also spoke out on Twitter, defending Khloe after she attended a PrettyLittleThing event on Wednesday following the drama.

“Would you prefer she lose the [money bag emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERIODT!!!” Kim wrote, prompting Khloe to like the post.

Would you prefer she lose the 💰 too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!! https://t.co/FU3VorGzqx — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 21, 2019

Only time and social media will tell what’s to come as this scandal continues to unfold. For the latest, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jordyn Woods Speaks at Event Amid Khloe Kardashian Drama: ‘It’s Been Real’

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Unfollow Jordyn Woods Amid Cheating Allegations

Cardi B Says She Can Relate to Khloe Kardashian's Pain Amid Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal