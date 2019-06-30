Diplo Jokes He Was in a 'Holding Cell' at Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Second

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner weren't taking any chances this time around.

The couple tied the knot for the second time in France on Saturday, with a much more strict social media policy. Diplo, who streamed Jonas and Turner's first wedding in Las Vegas, joked on Instagram that his phone was confiscated for the festivities in France.

"This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony," he captioned a snap of himself sporting a suit at the venue. "Heard it was lovely tho 🥰."

Jonas and Diplo's disagreement over the DJ's Vegas live stream went public when the "Sucker" singer said Diplo "ruined" the event on a U.K. radio show. Soon after, Jonas apologized to the 40-year-old DJ for his comments, and said he thought the live stream was all hilarious and "ridiculous."

"I was talking to Joe today. There was a story that came out that he was, like, mad about me. He called me today to apologize," Diplo said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest earlier this month. "Guess I'm ruining it now because I was going to continue to have beef with him. Pay attention to me and Jonas' beef because I'm coming for him."

"I didn't know it was a serious wedding. I didn't even know what was going on," Diplo told Seacrest, laughing. "I was hanging out with him after the Billboard [Music] Awards. I was hanging out with him and just was like, 'This is crazy. Let me record this.' And there was mad people with cameras! I didn't know I was, like, the only person recording this thing."



As for why Diplo was at Turner and Jonas' wedding in the first place, he explained that he's friends with the Jonas Brothers, and has some soon-to-be released songs with them. Diplo even DJ'd the pair's reception at their wedding in France on Saturday, according to E! News.

See more on the nuptials in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Epic Photos From Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' France Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate Second Wedding in France

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Journey to the Altar