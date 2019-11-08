Comedian John Crist Issues Apology After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

John Crist is addressing the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him.

The Christian comedian -- who recently dated Lauren Alaina -- issued a statement on Thursday, following a Wednesday report from Christian magazine Charisma News. The article documented allegations by five women, including, "individually sexting multiple women during the same time period, initiating sexual relationships with married women and women in committed relationships, offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors and repeatedly calling these women late at night while drunk."

Crist provided the following statement to ET:

"Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them. While I am not guilty of everything I've been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this -- I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I've sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness.

Over several recent years, I have privately sought and received regular professional treatment for my sexual sin and addiction struggles. I'm committed to getting healing and freedom from my sin and have decided to cancel my remaining tour dates this year and to postpone all future commitments in order to devote all my time and energy on getting healthy spiritually, mentally and physically.



Those closest to me—my family, team and close friends—have known about this battle for some time, and now you do too. I'm ashamed of my behavior and I'm so sorry for hurting so many people. I don't blame anyone but myself. I'm responsible for my actions and I've repented and am taking full ownership. I realize it will be difficult for some people to ever forgive me, and I accept that as a result of my bad decisions and actions.



My entire career has been lived out on stage, and even though I've shared many of my life struggles with my audiences, I've lived in constant fear of the darkest parts of my life being exposed publicly. My greatest fear has been that those who have loved and supported me would hate me if they knew everything about me. I now humbly seek forgiveness and mercy and love—not just for me, but for those I've hurt along my path. I'm so sorry."

Crist had a Netflix special that was set to debut later this month, but that has come to a hold, according to multiple reports.

Alaina announced her breakup from Crist in mid-September, just before her debut on Dancing With the Stars. The pair had been dating since the spring.

"I mean, there's, like, no big story," Alaina said of their breakup during an interview with Bobby Bones. "We were like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?"

