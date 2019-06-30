Chris Pratt Can't Get Over Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Unusual Birthday Gift for Him

Nothing says "true love" like gifting adorable piglets to your brand-new hubby!



On Saturday, Chris Pratt revealed on social media that wife Katharine Schwarzenegger had made his 40th birthday extra special by doing just that. He offered fans a look at the latest additions to his cavalcade of pets and explained the origin of their incredible names.



"Thank you Katherine for my new pet Kune-Kune pigs!!!" he captioned the sweet image of the mini-oinkers, one red-haired and one black-and-white. "Best birthday present ever!! We named them Tim and Faith because they’re beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring."



"I love them and can’t wait to watch them grow. And no they will not be bacon!" Pratt added. "They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we’ve pardoned. They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now."

"Historically our relationship with animals has taught us so many valuable life lessons- ranging from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love and care. #godbless #friendlykingdom #farmlife," he concluded.

Earlier that same day, the actor offered his millions of followers a much different but equally-striking image: a still of his intense sunburn following the couple’s Hawaiian honeymoon.



"Suns out guns out," he captioned the photo, which includes sliver of his not-at-all burned derriere. "I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon," Pratt wrote, adding the hashtag #aloe. Schwarzenegger chimed in with three fire emojis.

A source told ET last week that the couple celebrated both their recent marriage and Pratt's 40th birthday on the island of Lanai in Hawaii. "The couple wanted something relaxing, and Hawaii is very special to Chris," the source shared.



See more details on the Avengers: Endgame star’s wedding in the clip below.

