Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill and More Remember Carrie Fisher on Anniversary of Her Death

Carrie Fisher will always be remembered.

The actress died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, after going into cardiac arrest four days earlier. One year later, her family, friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to her incredible life and career.

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram on Wednesday to honor her mother with a pic of herself under the northern lights in Norway.

"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her," she wrote. "We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did. I love you times infinity."

Fisher's Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill, meanwhile, mourned the actress on Twitter. "No one's ever really gone...#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever," he wrote alongside a collage of photos.

Among the meanings of 'princess':

- a woman having sovereign power

- a female member of a royal family

- a woman of high standing in her profession #CarrieOnForeverhttps://t.co/OXEo6q86Cm — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 27, 2017

Lourd opened up about losing her mother and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds -- who died just one day after her daughter -- in a September interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“Yeah, it’s completely surreal. There’s no way to really explain it,” Lourd said. “It’s so hard to talk about. I don’t know, if I say that I’m doing good, I’m too happy. And if I say that I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess. So it’s really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with.”

