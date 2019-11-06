Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lizzo and Dua Lipa to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards

The 2019 American Music Awards are shaping up to be quite the show!

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced on Wednesday that Billie Eilish, Camilla Cabello, Dua Lipa and Lizzo will all be performing at the Nov. 24 awards ceremony.

This year's AMAs will mark Eilish's first awards show performance ever and Lizzo's first time on the AMA stage -- both performers are nominated for New Artist of the Year -- while Cabello and Lipa both wowed the crowd with performances at last year's show.

The honors are well-deserved. Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is the highest-selling debut album of 2019, with single "bad guy" hitting the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts over the summer. Lizzo just tied the record for female rapper with the longest reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 with her "Truth Hurts." And Cabello and Lipa are doing similar damage to the charts with their new releases, which include "Liar," "Shameless" and "Don't Start Now."

The female musical powerhouses will be in good company at the awards show, joining previously-announced performers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift in the star-studded lineup.

Gomez is set to make her first live TV performance in two years at the 2019 AMAs. She recently released two new songs, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," and will celebrate the world television premiere of her new music on the awards show stage.

The night will also be special for Swift, who is set to receive the Artist of the Decade honor and perform a medley of some of her biggest hits at the 2019 AMAs. The pop superstar, who currently has the most AMA wins of any female artist ever with 23 -- and is nominated for five more at this year's show -- will be the first artist to receive the honor since Garth Brooks was named Artist of the Decade for the '90s at the 2000 awards.

The 2019 American Music Awards air live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24 on ABC.

