Cozy Loungewear for Staying In -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants and More

Many of us are spending most of our time at home as we practice social distancing. Whether you're working from the couch or trying out a new beauty treatment, you want to be comfy -- and the last thing you want to put on are "real" clothes.

So forgo jeans and shirts for now, and throw on comfortable loungewear instead. If you're looking for a new style or two, our favorite brands and retailers are offering a plethora of stylish sleepwear and loungewear, including super soft sweatpants, classic PJs, matching hoodie-and-joggers sets and so many more.

Swap out that old, scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home look with new stylish loungewear you won't want to take off.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite selects of chic and cozy loungewear.

