Fourth of July Outfit Ideas to Try for the Long Weekend

July 4th is coming up and it'll look a bit different this year.

If you're itching to do something for the long weekend and you're able to have a plan, here are some outfit ideas to try for the holiday.

Whether you're having a small, social distanced gathering at the pool or beach, backyard BBQ with immediate family members, going on a mini road trip with a beau or simply staying in, we've gathered great summer style options you can wear all season long. Plus, don't forget to shop the sales happening during Fourth of July. Whether you're looking for a new denim jacket, maxi dress, jean shorts or more outfit idea options, you'll find festive outfit deals you'll love in honor of the Independence Day holiday at top retailers.

Ahead, check out ET Style's outfit ideas.

Mask On

Don't forget your mask for every outing! Old Navy has multiple colors and prints to choose from. Check out more face masks to shop online.

Beach or Pool

This stunning, sleek red one-shoulder bathing suit from Jade Swim can be worn as a swimsuit or bodysuit.

Levi's 501 cutoff denim shorts are a summer staple.

These Reef slide sandals feature a plush, contoured footbed and platform height.

A woven tote to pack snacks, drinks and towels.

Sharp cat-eye sunnies from Lizzo's collection for Quay.

Outdoor BBQ

This floaty design from H&M with smocked bodice, tiered skirt and shoulder ties is sunshine in dress form.

Soludos espadrille wedges are stylish and easy to walk in, especially on grass.

Statement hoop earrings by Gorjana with sunburst engraving.

An elegant crossbody bag with gold hardware.

Road Trip

This Madewell jacket with snap pockets is great as a lightweight layer.

A breathable tie-dye tee with relaxed fit.

Easy, effortless boyfriend jeans you'll be comfortable in during the long drive.

Take an extra 40% off these comfy Kenneth Cole leather sneakers at checkout.

A nylon Rebecca Minkoff backpack is the perfect on-the-go bag to keep your essentials handy.

Staying In

A ribbed cropped t-shirt from Lou & Grey with lettuce edge hem.

Get the matching pant.

