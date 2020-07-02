Alice + Olivia Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Chic Tops, Dresses and More

Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is having a flash sale on chic clothing for summer and beyond with discounts up to 80% off.
For a limited time, take an extra 48% off best-sellers from the Classics Collection, which includes Alice + Olivia dresses, tops, pants, jackets and more in an assortment of neutrals. If bright colors are more your personal style, check out the new arrivals section of Alice + Olivia's online store -- you'll find plenty of options, as well as more womenswear, shoes, handbags and accessory choices.
Shop the deals from the sale event on the Alex + Olivia website through (no promo code is needed at checkout for the discount); while you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.
Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.
Below, shop our picks from the Alice + Olivia sale.
Roe Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off
Trixie Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off
Suri Dress by Alice + Olivia at 75% off
Hadley Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off
Liam Paperbag Pants by Alice + Olivia at 25% off
Jayla Midi Skirt by Alice + Olivia at 60% off
Archer Cropped Mini by Alice + Olivia at 25% off
Kai Cargo Jumpsuit by Alice + Olivia at 75% off
Ashlena Bodysuit by Alice + Olivia at 60% off
Kayla Midi Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off
Front Zip Leather Leggings by Alice + Olivia at 25% off
