Alice + Olivia Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Chic Tops, Dresses and More

Women's fashion brand Alice + Olivia is having a flash sale on chic clothing for summer and beyond with discounts up to 80% off.

For a limited time, take an extra 48% off best-sellers from the Classics Collection, which includes Alice + Olivia dresses, tops, pants, jackets and more in an assortment of neutrals. If bright colors are more your personal style, check out the new arrivals section of Alice + Olivia's online store -- you'll find plenty of options, as well as more womenswear, shoes, handbags and accessory choices.

Shop the deals from the sale event on the Alex + Olivia website through (no promo code is needed at checkout for the discount); while you're there, check out their protective face mask collection, with cloth mask options starting at $10.

Founded by designer Stacey Bendet in 2002, Alice + Olivia started on the shelves of Barneys and has expanded into a global brand beloved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Padma Lakshmi and Stella Maxwell.

Below, shop our picks from the Alice + Olivia sale.

Roe Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Trixie Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Suri Dress by Alice + Olivia at 75% off

Hadley Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Liam Paperbag Pants by Alice + Olivia at 25% off

Jayla Midi Skirt by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Archer Cropped Mini by Alice + Olivia at 25% off

Kai Cargo Jumpsuit by Alice + Olivia at 75% off

Ashlena Bodysuit by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Kayla Midi Dress by Alice + Olivia at 60% off

Front Zip Leather Leggings by Alice + Olivia at 25% off

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Intermix Sale: Deals on Top Summer Essentials

Tory Burch Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Summer Dresses, Swim and More

Bloomingdale's Friends and Family Sale: Take 30% Off Tons of Items

The Best Beauty and Fashion Accessories Deals This Week