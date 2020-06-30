Kanye West Is 'So Proud' of Wife Kim Kardashian for 'Officially Becoming a Billionaire'

The couple that makes billions together, stays together? Kanye West couldn’t be prouder of his wife, Kim Kardashian West, for joining the billionaire club!

The 43-year-old rapper took to social media on Monday to praise the reality star and entrepreneur after she confirmed she was selling a 20% stake of her KKW Beauty line to beauty giant Coty Inc. for $200 million. The sale reportedly makes the mom of four a billionaire.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” Kanye tweeted. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family... So blessed this is still life... So I made you this still life... We love you so much.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of the “still life” Kanye referred to -- an arrangement of fruit and flowers.

The sale is said to make Kim, 39, the richest member of her family, overtaking sister Kylie Jenner, who sold a 51% share of her business, Kylie Cosmetics -- also to Coty -- in January.

Kim’s new status comes with a new look -- she took to social media over the weekend to reveal her bold new red hair!

“You guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it,” she asked followers on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Kanye is preparing for a new musical chapter, teasing his forthcoming record, God’s Country, on Monday.

The musician shared a 10-second clip of what appeared to be the forthcoming music video for a new song titled “Wash Us in the Blood.” He indicated the video will drop Tuesday.

KANYE WEST

ARTHUR JAFA

PROJECT 02

WASH US IN THE BLOOD

FROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM GOD'S COUNTRY



TODAY



STILL #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/QgjqDQjQdS — ye (@kanyewest) June 29, 2020

God’s Country is the follow-up to West’s 2019 album, Jesus Is King, and the Sunday Service Choir’s 19-track album Jesus Is Born.

See more on Kanye and Kim, below.

