2020 BET Awards Performances: Watch John Legend, Chloe x Halle and More!

This year's BET Awards was next level! If you missed it, watch all of the 2020 BET Awards performances below.
Being a virtual awards show this year didn't keep the show from pretaping a slate of fiery, energetic and deeply moving musical appearances from artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, John Legend, and Alicia Keys, to name a few.
From songs that addressed the painful realities of police brutality to music videos that captured the spirit of this moment in time, amid protests and demonstrations, this BET Awards was unforgettable -- and set the bar for remote awards shows to come.
Check out our roundup of all the night's performances.
Showstopper @RoddyRicch performs ‘High Fashion’ x ‘The Box’ at #BETAwards 20! pic.twitter.com/UOpwzV0BJp— BET (@BET) June 29, 2020
.@JohnLegend brings us his moving performance of 'Never Break'! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/6m3b0MuVp0— BET (@BET) June 29, 2020
Leave it to Inglewood's finest, @dsmoke7 & @inglewoodSiR to drop a fire performance! 🙏🏾 #BETAwards " pic.twitter.com/DXv1ICyMqH— BET (@BET) June 29, 2020
Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion), brings all the heat with her performance of 'Girls in the Hood’ and ‘Savage’ at #BETAwards 20! pic.twitter.com/9mjg9V0YNj— BET (@BET) June 29, 2020
Aye! @DaBabyDaBaby & @RoddyRicch got us feeling like Rockstars in the crib! 💥 #BETAwards" pic.twitter.com/sLxi7fmvWf— BET (@BET) June 29, 2020
.@iamjhud put us in our feelings with ""Young, Gifted, & Black"" #BETAwards" pic.twitter.com/NbUOTdHZEw— BET (@BET) June 29, 2020
Word to @AndersonPaak & @jayrock, who said it was a lockdown? #BETAwards" pic.twitter.com/RU6sfmwkVn— BET (@BET) June 29, 2020
.@WayneBrady brings us to our feet in memory of Little Richard! ✨— BET (@BET) June 29, 2020
RIP Little Richard 🙏🏾 #BETAwards " pic.twitter.com/BZyB34euG3
.@aliciakeys powerful performance of ""Perfect Way to Die"" gave us chills. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/JcyRFKqSw3— BET (@BET) June 29, 2020
.@ChloexHalle drop two bops on us with their ’Forgive Me' x 'Do It' performance. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/rpx5t7VTTV— BET (@BET) June 29, 2020
RELATED CONTENT:
BET Awards 2020: Wayne Brady Pays Tribute to Little Richard
BET Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List
Megan Thee Stallion's 'Mad Max'-Like Performance Heats Up BET Awards
D Smoke on the 'Rewarding' Opportunity to Perform at BET Awards