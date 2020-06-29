2020 BET Awards Performances: Watch John Legend, Chloe x Halle and More!

This year's BET Awards was next level! If you missed it, watch all of the 2020 BET Awards performances below.

Being a virtual awards show this year didn't keep the show from pretaping a slate of fiery, energetic and deeply moving musical appearances from artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, John Legend, and Alicia Keys, to name a few.

From songs that addressed the painful realities of police brutality to music videos that captured the spirit of this moment in time, amid protests and demonstrations, this BET Awards was unforgettable -- and set the bar for remote awards shows to come.

Check out our roundup of all the night's performances.

Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion), brings all the heat with her performance of 'Girls in the Hood’ and ‘Savage’ at #BETAwards 20! pic.twitter.com/9mjg9V0YNj — BET (@BET) June 29, 2020

.@WayneBrady brings us to our feet in memory of Little Richard! ✨

RIP Little Richard 🙏🏾 #BETAwards " pic.twitter.com/BZyB34euG3 — BET (@BET) June 29, 2020

