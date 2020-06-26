Kanye West Teams Up With Gap for Major Partnership -- and Kim Kardashian Is Thrilled

Kanye West announced a huge collaboration between his brand, Yeezy, and Gap on Friday, among other big projects he has planned for the future.

Fans are clearly most excited for the 43-year-old rapper's collaboration with Gap, given the massive popularity of his Yeezy brand. West actually once worked at a Gap store as a teenager in Chicago, which he rapped about in his 2004 song, "Spaceship." He first teased the big news on Twitter with a photo of a person pulling items out of a brown duffel bag reading "developed by Yeezy and GAP," hashtagging the post with "#WESTDAYEVER." He followed it up with his Yeezy logo mashed up with Gap's iconic blue square logo.

"YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER," he captioned the image.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, further confirmed the news with her own congratulatory tweet.

"If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true!" she wrote. "I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver."

The YEEZY Gap line is expected to appear in Gap stores and Gap.com in 2021, according to a press release. Under West’s creative direction, the YEEZY design studio will develop the new line to deliver "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points."

"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership," Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, said in a statement on Friday.

And it appears West's influence has already made an impact on Gap. CNN reported that Gap's shares rose 36 percent after the announcement amid the brand's struggles in sales in recent years.

More major projects West tweeted about on Friday include an upcoming animated show with Kid Cudi based off their 2018 joint album, Kids See Ghosts, which will be directed by artist Takashi Murakami, as well as a film coming to Apple based off his latest album, Jesus Is King, and a collaboration with Dr. Dre.

YZY GAP BEGINS

MOWALOLA JOINS AS YZY GAP DESIGN DIRECTOR

KSG CARTOON MURAKAMI CUDI

JESUS IS KING FILM ON APPLE JAMES TURRELL

YZY SPLY DOC NICK KNIGHT

FOAM RUNNER RELEASE MADE IN USA

JESUS IS KING DR. DRE VERSION

WASH US IN THE BLOOD VIDEO ARTHUR JAFA#WESTDAYEVER — ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020

IM SORRY DOCTOR DRE I SPILT THESE THREE DROPS OF ORANGE JUICE MIXED WITH UUUUUUM WHILE WE WERE FINISHING OUR FIRST PROJECT#WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/trrd6LT3QJ — ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020

Cudi also tweeted out a trailer for the animated show on Friday.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ANIMATED SHOW TEASER!!



DIRECTED BY TAKASHI MURAKAMI

KANYE BEAR VOICED BY KANYE WEST

KID FOX VOICED BY SCOTT MESCUDI

SOUND DESIGN BY WILLIAM J. SULLIVAN AND SCOTT MESCUDI



COMING SOONhttps://t.co/pbrK1tBYIm pic.twitter.com/oYhCaLjqgB — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 26, 2020

As for Dr. Dre, back in November, he tweeted a picture of him and West in the studio.

"Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II Coming Soon," he captioned it.

Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/Isr0TrijB8 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) November 18, 2019

Meanwhile, West recently set up a college fund for George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, that will cover her full tuition. He also donated $2 million in total contributions to support the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

