The $10 T-Shirt Dress You Need From the Amazon Summer Sale

Summer is here and the latest must-have dress for the season is only $10 on Amazon! As part of the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Amazon Big Style Sale, this sleek T-shirt dress is available at a bargain price.

The Amazon-branded Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt dress is simple but stylish, has been described as “super comfortable and lightweight,” and is versatile enough to wear anywhere from the beach to the grocery store. It can also easily be dressed up with accessories for summertime happy hours, dinners or barbecues.

Better still, the Big Style Sale offers the dress in no less than nine colors from dusty rose for the pink lovers, to moss green and navy for those who prefer darker shades. The machine-washable frock is also available in a range of sizes, from X-Small to XX-Large.

One reviewer who snapped up the dress in the Amazon Summer Sale 2020 also noted how the ballet back allows for a normal bra to be worn out of view and that the sleeve length gives the illusion of skinny arms -- sold!

But you better hurry to snap up this bargain -- the item reportedly had a whopping 1,367,200% spike overnight and has nabbed the top spot in Amazon’s best-seller list for clothing, shoes and jewelry. Brands like Levi’s and Kate Spade are also available in the Amazon sale.

We’ll take one in each color!

Amazon

Buy the Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress on Amazon.

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands



RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Kids' Shoe Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Kate Spade Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon