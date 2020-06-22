Khloe Kardashian, Michelle Obama and More Stars Celebrate Father's Day With Touching Posts

It's Father's Day, and stars can't help but celebrate.
Celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Michelle Obama, Jenna Bush Hager, Willow Smith, Meghan McCain and more took to social media on Sunday to send love to the dads in their lives.
Kardashian took the opportunity to honor her late father, Robert Kardashian, as well as her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, on her Instagram Story. She also posted tributes to the fathers of her nieces and nephews, including Scott Disick, Kanye West and Travis Scott, as well as brother Rob Kardashian. She rounded up her posts by giving a shout-out to ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, True.
Kylie Jenner also took to her Instagram Story to send love to Travis Scott on Father’s Day, and shared a special message for Caitlyn Jenner.
Obama shared a sweet tribute to her husband, Barack, alongside a throwback photo of him with their two daughters.
"Thank you for the way you love our girls -- and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day, Barack! ❤️," she wrote.
Jessica Biel shared a sweet pic of her husband, Justin Timberlake, giving a boost to their 5-year-old son, Silas. "To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects. Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day. Love mom and Silas ❤️," she captioned her sweet post.
View this post on Instagram
To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects. Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day. Love mom and Silas ❤️
Timerberlake also shared a post of his own, reflecting on the values he's teaching his son amid protests for racial justice and equality.
"Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone -- we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle," the "Suit & Tie" singer shared. "And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country... I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home. Im grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn’t learned. I pray for that humility with my own son. I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back."
⠀
Timberlake concluded, "Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There’s more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours."
View this post on Instagram
Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle. And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country... I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home. Im grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn’t learned. I pray for that humility with my own son. I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back. ⠀ ⠀ Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There’s more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours.
See more Father's Day posts below.
View this post on Instagram
My mom chose a wild card for my dad. He was a mad poet hedonist man child! But I understood that as a kid. Somehow I have zero baggage or dad issues. I think I would have liked to have a dad who didn’t look so out there. Or who stayed. Or was capable of anything really. But his wildness runs through me. His gifts are here. His demons to overcome are mine to break! I love him not for who I wanted him to be, but for who he was. And as I look at all the photos of dads today, doing their dad job, sure, there is my tiny self that wished for him to fit in. But he never did. And I’m not sure I did either. And I’m not sure what anything is supposed to look like, or what it really is beyond the images?! But I do know this... both my parents have played a major role in who i am as a parent. And none of it looks perfect. But it functions with so much love. And togetherness. And availability. I don’t have a picture of a dad today to show how great everything was. I have a picture to show what it was. And that is my story. And that is perfect in itself. My dad gave me the gift of life! A wicked sense of humor! And that wildness that I truly do cherish.
View this post on Instagram
Happy First Father’s Day to my best friend, my love, my husband. It’s been the greatest joy and experience to be able to see you become the absolute best Daddy to Frankie. You are so caring, loving and kind and I couldn’t have even dreamed of having a partner as amazing as you. Frankie and I are so lucky to have you!! Thank you for loving us and protecting us the way that you do. We love you sooooo very much and we celebrate you everyday! ♥️ @alexfine44
View this post on Instagram
To all the great dads out there, especially to my sweet dad and my loving hubby, Happy Father’s Day! Lovvvey, thank you for always being by my side nourishing our family in every way that you can. Thank you for loving us the way that you do and for always taking care of us and making us feel safe. We love you so much! ❤️ A todos os ótimos pais, especialmente ao meu doce pai e meu marido amoroso, Feliz Dia dos Pais! Lovvvey, obrigada por estar sempre ao meu lado, nutrindo nossa família de todas as maneiras que você pode. Obrigada por nos amar, por sempre nos cuidar e nos fazer sentir seguros. Nós te amamos muito!
View this post on Instagram
Dear Hubby, nothing brings me more joy than to see you live out your dream of being a Dad to your very own son. To say you were ready would be an understatement! Lol I’ve never seen a man look forward to changing EVERY stinky diaper like you and catching every moment Isaiah does something new. I’m happy you can experience the best feeling God could bless us with. #HappyFathersDay my love. You’re doing a great job.
See more on how the stars are celebrating Father's Day in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Drake Shares New Photo of Son Adonis on Father's Day
Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Chris Pratt the 'Most Loving' Father
Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton for 'Helping Me Raise These Boys'