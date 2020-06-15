Ellen DeGeneres, Meghan McCain and More Stars React to Supreme Court Ruling on LGBTQ Rights

Several stars are celebrating a landmark decision by the Supreme Court. On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that it is illegal for an employer to fire someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The 6-3 ruling adds LGBTQ people to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which already forbade discrimination based on sex, race, color, national origin and religion.

"In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee's sex when deciding to fire that employee," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority's opinion. "We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted about the "historic" moment, while Meghan McCain wrote that the ruling was "huge and long overdue."

This is huge and long overdue!!!! 🌈 🌈🌈🌈 https://t.co/MRYniaUed3 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 15, 2020

Taylor Swift tweeted on Monday, "YES!! Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward."

YES!! Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward. 🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🌈 https://t.co/zTd3i5P2TL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 15, 2020

Cynthia Nixon celebrated the "HUGE VICTORY FOR LGBTQ RIGHTS!!!"

"Happy Pride Everybody -- the Supreme Court has decided LGBTQ people can sue for workplace bias.🏳️‍🌈⚖️," she wrote. "Thank you to @LambdaLegal , @ACLU , @chaifeldblum, trans leaders and litigants."

HUGE VICTORY FOR LGBTQ RIGHTS!!!



Happy Pride Everybody -- the Supreme Court has decided LGBTQ people can sue for workplace bias.🏳️‍🌈⚖️



Thank you to @LambdaLegal, @ACLU, @chaifeldblum, trans leaders and litigants. https://t.co/CFMuikumxy — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 15, 2020

Mandy Moore called the decision "incredible news," adding that it's "a bright spot in a dark time."

This is just incredible news! A bright spot in a dark time. https://t.co/SVUpOIL7LC — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 15, 2020

Busy Philipps agreed, expressing excitement over the "LEGITIMATELY GREAT news!"

ok THIS is LEGITIMATELY GREAT news! THANK GOD! https://t.co/uZg6qzPgBo — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 15, 2020

In a series of tweets, Justin Mikita wrote about the "landmark win for LGBTQ equality" and celebrated the court's decision.

"The last few weeks (or four years?) has felt like an endless barrage of bad news. I’m crying," he wrote. "I love queer people. I love you. I love being gay. I love marching for my black brothers and sisters. I love the idea that someday all will be treated with equal dignity & respect."

This is a landmark win for LGBTQ equality. Onward! 🌈 https://t.co/fr7GpIYRSM — Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) June 15, 2020

“We do not hesitate to

recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative

choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law. “



🌈#equality https://t.co/7xmuqGxBQe — Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) June 15, 2020

The last few weeks (or four years?) has felt like an endless barrage of bad news. I’m crying. I love queer people. I love you. I love being gay. I love marching for my black brothers and sisters. I love the idea that someday all will be treated with equal dignity & respect. ❤️ — Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) June 15, 2020

Tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted that Monday's decision was "a huge win for the #LGBTQ community today."

"The Supreme Court ruled that living authentically is not a fireable offense," she wrote. "Protection under the law will now be afforded to millions of workers nationwide. 🌈 #Pride #LoveWins"

A huge win for the #LGBTQ community today, as the Supreme Court ruled that living authentically is not a fireable offense.



Protection under the law will now be afforded to millions of workers nationwide. 🌈#Pride #LoveWins https://t.co/bTCm7UruKi — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 15, 2020

Keep reading for more celeb reactions.

Fuck yes Supreme Court 🏳️‍🌈😭 — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) June 15, 2020

The news we needed to start this week off right. pic.twitter.com/NRSGe5Ma79 — Jason Tartick (@Jason_Tartick) June 15, 2020

I'm just finally feeling like I can breathe easier in this moment — Peppermint (@Peppermint247) June 15, 2020

I was born in a very different time and had to go on my own journey for recognizing LGBTQ rights. Just like the country itself. Today is a great day for the universal truth that all people are created equal. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 15, 2020

Question: Does this mean that we now celebrate Justice Gorsuch for his role in protecting the rights of LGBT Americans?

Or do we still have to hate him because of other decisions we don't agree with?

#multidimensional — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) June 15, 2020

Finally, some good news 🌈❤️ https://t.co/LRxPew8g9U — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) June 15, 2020

Being who you are shouldn’t be a fireable offense, and today the Supreme Court has affirmed that truth for the LGBTQ community under our laws.



It’s a victory for liberty and justice for all.



Happy Pride. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 15, 2020

Justice is served. (No thanks to the fucking dissenters, including fucking Kavanagh.) https://t.co/qm50ccNURS — Anthony Rapp @🏡 (@albinokid) June 15, 2020

It was only 11 years ago this summer that I took an oath and accepted a job that I would have lost, if my chain of command learned that I was gay. Firing us wasn’t just permitted—it was policy. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 15, 2020

Needed this light. Wow wow wow. https://t.co/mNutokKKWe — Andy Mientus 🌺🔮🦋 (@andymientus) June 15, 2020

A major victory for LGBTQ+ rights. No one should be discriminated against because of who they are or who they love. https://t.co/ByvD0z67X3 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 15, 2020

Supreme Court Rules 1964 Law Protects Gay and Transgender Workers,



The court said the language of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits sex discrimination, applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation and transgender status. via @NYTimes https://t.co/4pxfqZOEO6 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 15, 2020

Wow. This is major. Surprising good news. https://t.co/IgPInZeNiP — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) June 15, 2020

Congratulations to @chasestrangio the lawyer at the @ACLU who worked on this case! Another transgender man working tirelessly behind the scenes for the whole community 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VJ3UIGTUJk — ScottTurnerSchofield (@turnerschofield) June 15, 2020

It’s amazing that this had to be a fight. But I’m glad that this is news today. https://t.co/bTo7e724Qt — Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) June 15, 2020

Some good news https://t.co/ehnDhKhHzg — Candis Cayne (@candiscayne) June 15, 2020

After a week of blows from this hateful president & administration, this is a truly important victory in the Supreme Court. There is hope. #LGBTQIA #pride https://t.co/JrvlhaDRmp — Max von Essen (@MaxizPad) June 15, 2020

No one should have to live in fear of discrimination. The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold protections for LGBTQ+ workers preserves the LGBTQ+ movement’s hard-won progress—but we must keep up the pressure to ensure every LGBTQ+ person is free to be who they are without fear. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 15, 2020

Thank you lordt for this piece of good news I promise I will be good today mostly 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 https://t.co/CUtBQIiGWy — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) June 15, 2020

This #SCOTUS decision is a major victory for #LGBTQ rights.



No one should be discriminated against based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.



NYS will keep fighting until every LGBTQ+ person can be themselves without fear. https://t.co/pfAPKRqyoR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 15, 2020

The LGBTQ civil rights movement began 51 years ago with the Stonewall Riots, led by trans POC heroes. Today we mark another milestone in our struggle for equality with a victory in the Supreme Court, extending Title VII nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQs.



O happy day! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 15, 2020

Thanks for the anniversary present of basic human rights, SCOTUS! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/e3pu8obPZz — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 15, 2020

RELATED CONTENT:

Pride 2020: LGBTQ Films and TV Shows to Watch in June

Pride 2020: Collections Giving Back to LGBTQ Organizations

Pride 2020: A Guide to Virtual Events and Ways to Donate