'Below Deck Med' Star Hannah Ferrier Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Just days after confirming her exit from Below Deck Mediterranean to ET, then sharing her hopes to “have a rugrat or two,” Hannah Ferrier has revealed she’s preparing to become a mom! The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share that she and her partner are expecting their first child.

The post featured a stunning image of Ferrier, 33, wearing a lacy, long-sleeved white dress while cradling her baby bump and smiling.

“You are already my favourite adventure 💗 📸,” the Sydney, Australia, native captioned the photo.

Ferrier shared that she’s five months into her pregnancy. The exciting news comes after she teased her parenting dreams during a video interview with ET.

"I am really settled here in Sydney," she said. "I have my partner and my dog and they bring me more happiness than anything in life has, so that’s very good. I'd just like to settle down, work in Sydney and hopefully have a rugrat or two."

During the interview, Ferrier also confirmed that the fifth season of Below Deck Mediterranean, which premiered June 1, will be her last. She has served as chief stewardess on the Bravo show since its launch in 2016.



"I think I'm probably done," she said. "I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, ‘I don't want [that]. I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don't want to get to the stage where I'm locked into yachting and there's nothing else in my life except that.'"

"It's a bit different if you're captain, but as a chief stew? They just don't seem like very happy people to me," she added.

Ferrier noted that she had been contemplating giving up the series before commencing its fifth season, but had some doubts about whether she was ready to say goodbye to yachting.



"I think that with yachting, you really have to be done-done with it before you can properly walk away, otherwise you're constantly questioning, ‘Did I do the right thing? Should I have done one more season?’ she explained. "I think probably a part of me knew that before going into this season."

