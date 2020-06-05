Meghan Markle Announces Sweet Sponsorship in Son Archie's Name

Meghan Markle is still working with her royal charities, two months after stepping down as a senior member of the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex's patronage with the animal charity Mayhew continues and Meghan recently penned a forward in the organization's annual review.

In the short piece, Meghan opened up about the charity's efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times," the duchess wrote.

She remarked on the charity's efforts to provide veterinary services to pets in the homeless community and other at-risk groups including nursing homes.

"I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, staff and students at Mayhew," she continued. "As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need."

Our 2019 annual review is here – and it’s an end of decade special! 💜



Read stories of the animals and people we’ve helped and a special foreword from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, about the current challenges facing all of us. 👉 https://t.co/KEx56yMYTN pic.twitter.com/1sXJGPfoFy — Mayhew (@themayhew) June 5, 2020

Meghan and Prince Harry's son, Archie, turned one in May. The family has relocated to Los Angeles as they attempt to start a life separate from the royal family. They have maintained their work with their charities and patronages even after their exit.

The couple recently celebrated Archie's birthday with a sweet video of Meghan reading her son a book for charity. Watch the clip below for more:

