Breonna Taylor Honored by Celebs as Her Mother Shares Emotional Birthday Message
Now more than ever, Breonna Taylor is being remembered and people are fighting for justice after she was fatally shot in March. On Friday, which would have been Taylor's 27th birthday, her mother, Tamika Palmer, paid tribute to her late daughter.
"Breonna was just full of life. She loved life and she'd light up a room," Palmer expressed during an interview with Good Morning America. "In that brief moment, where people forgot about her for two months at a time, people need to know that Breonna Taylor mattered and that Breonna Taylor was great."
Taylor was an EMT who worked at two local hospitals in Louisville, Kentucky, including amid the coronavirus pandemic. On March 13, she was killed by Louisville Metro Police. Taylor and boyfriend Kenneth Walker were in their own home when police made a late-night raid on the wrong address, looking for someone who had been taken into police custody hours earlier. Taylor was shot eight times.
Following global protests following the death of George Floyd -- a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died at the hands of police last month -- people are calling for justice for Taylor, along with Ahmaud Arbery and many other African Americans who have in recent years lost their lives to police brutality.
And it's not just Taylor's mother who is remembering the late EMT, who had hopes of becoming a nurse. Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, The Game, John Legend and many more are using their platforms to say her name and help in any way that they can.
"#BreonnaTaylor should be celebrating her 27th birthday today but she was murdered as she slept by police. She worked tirelessly to help people as an EMT. A job she loved," Gabrielle Union wrote on Instagram. "She should be here celebrating her big day with her family and friends. No one has been arrested. The people responsible walk free. #SayHerName Know her story. She should be here. So many Black women have met the same fate. We must not forget Black women when we are fighting."
View this post on Instagram
#BreonnaTaylor should be celebrating her 27th birthday today but she was murdered as she slept by police. She worked tirelessly to help people as an EMT. A job she loved. She should be here celebrating her big day with her family and friends. No one has been arrested. The people responsible walk free. #SayHerName Know her story. She should be here. So many Black women have met the same fate. We must not forget Black women when we are fighting.
Lizzo also posted a photo of how to help Taylor's family. "Today would’ve been #breonnataylor birthday. She should be here. Instead she was murdered by police in what they’re calling a 'clerical error,'" she wrote. "They barged into her home without knocking and shot her in her sleep. She worked for us during the covid pandemic, she was an innocent civilian. SAY HER NAME. DEMAND JUSTICE ON HER BIRTHDAY. NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE.
View this post on Instagram
Today would’ve been #breonnataylor birthday. She should be here. Instead she was murdered by police in what they’re calling a “clerical error”. They barged into her home without knocking and shot her in her sleep. She worked for us during the covid pandemic, she was an innocent civilian. SAY HER NAME. DEMAND JUSTICE ON HER BIRTHDAY. NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE. @govandybeshear @senatemajldr @drrandpaul @danieljaycameron MAKE THIS RIGHT. Post by @ju.niyah 🌸
John Legend also penned an op-ed about the need to speak up and say her name.
"Now is the time for us to join together and emphatically SAY HER NAME. Black women created this call to action because we continue to wrongly talk about the generations-long crisis of police and vigilante violence in a gendered way, as if it only happens to Black men," Legend wrote via Entertainment Weekly. "Today I use my platform to demand justice for this essential person, this woman, daughter, sister, and friend. While her loved ones need to be indeed in our prayers on this hard day, we also must commit to never stop fighting for justice in her name."
Meanwhile, Kanye West donated $2 million in total to Taylor's family, as well as the families of Floyd and Arbery.
See more celeb tributes below. Click HERE to learn how to honor and demand justice for Taylor.
View this post on Instagram
Today you would be 27 years old. Today you would be celebrating your beautiful life. Instead today we are in still in deep mourning because your life was taken from you prematurely at the hands of the Louisville Metro Police Department & 3 of its incompetent officers who entered your home with malicious intent serving a “no knock warrant” when the people the police were looking for were already in custody. Officers opened fire & shot you 8 times, killing you in cold blood because your car was suspected to be parked outside of a home they were investigating. A beautiful soul, taken from her family & friends due to negligent police work & a killer squad of officers in Louisville who simply had the wrong house. This is a picture of me & you to remind people of just how big your smile was & though our interaction was brief, I can attest to the amazing energy you exuded & how genuinely happy you were to meet me this night. “Jayceon, you said to get my attention”.... as that always does”. I turned around & you asked for a picture & after you said “Thank you so much, we have the same last name & tell little Cali I said hi”. I appreciate you & I am the one thankful for the picture with such a beautiful soul. Your life was taken but your name will never be forgotten...... “BREONNA TAYLOR” #SayHerName #BlackLivesMatter #HappyBirthdayBeautiful 🖤
View this post on Instagram
🤎✊🏾 #Repost @ontheqtrain ・・・ SAY HER NAME 💔 In honor of Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday today, we are calling for justice to be served. Breonna was an essential worker murdered at the height of a pandemic in her HOME. She was killed by police with a barrage of bullets that struck her atleast 8 times. They were executing a no-knock warrant for another suspect that was already in their custody. The FBI finally opened an investigation into her shooting today, but no officers have been arrested, charged, or even disciplined yet. When we say #blacklivesmatter, that must include Black women & Black LGBTQ+ lives, too. Use your voice for them just like you did for #GeorgeFloyd. Donate, protest, petition and DEMAND #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor. #allblacklivesmatter #breonnataylor #sayhername #birthdayforbreonna __________ INFLUENCERS IN SLIDE 1: @essiegolden @curvenvy @glamazondiaries @amarachiukachu @tyalexander @colormecourtney @chardlinechanel @addieoh @stylishcurves @ontheqtrain @kurvykatie @lexiwiththecurls @iambeauticurve @simplygailg @styleandpoise @dressupwithjess INFLUENCERS IN SLIDE 2: @gabifresh @kellyaugustineb @chanteburkett @alana_reina @simplycurvee @opalbyopal @audreypatriciaw @stylenbeautydoc @monroesteele @blairimani @enigivensunday
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @taranajaneen ・・・ Breonna Taylor was murdered back in MARCH. Her case came to light before George Floyd was murdered and was garnering some national attention. She is being mentioned less and less in the wake of Floyd’s murder. Although folks in Louisville, KY have been protesting in order to have her murderers arrested, they still remain free. Tomorrow would have been her 27th Birthday. Join us in celebrating her by participating in one of the activities posted in the link in my bio. #SayHerName #BreonnaTaylor #allblacklivesmatter
View this post on Instagram
This young beautiful soul Breonna Taylor would have been 27 years old today. Her life was taken, in her own home, by police officers who have yet to be arrested. I do not and cannot fathom yet another horrific case of total injustice in this country. I am shattered and beyond angry by yet another loss of a young innocent human being. Please help bring justice to this senseless act of hatred and Head to my story for ways to get involved and to demand justice. 🖤#justiceforbreonnataylor #sayhername #breonnataylor #blm
View this post on Instagram
Today Breonna should have been with her family celebrating her 27th birthday. Celebrating her life of service as a paramedic who was risking her own life on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Instead though her family and the world is in mourning because her life was taken from us during an illegal no-knock/warrant police raid at the incorrect address. Since that time nothing has been done. No one has been held accountable for coming into her home and shooting her 8 times while she sat in her living room. THIS HAS TO CHANGE! ACCOUNTABILITY MUST BE HAD. YOU CANNOT MURDER SOMEONE AND GET AWAY WITH IT NO MATTER WHO YOU ARE. #justiceforbreonnataylor #happybirthdaybreonnataylor PLEASE SHARE THIS AND TAG @lmpd.ky AND EMAIL GOVERNOR@KY.gov 🎨 @robinxhilkey
For more information on how to help, as well as support the Black Lives Matter movement, see below.
Fight for Breonna Taylor HERE.
Help the family of George Floyd HERE.
Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery HERE.
Want to help protesters? Donate to one or more community bail funds HERE.
Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause.
Want to connect with leaders building grassroots campaigns? Click HERE.
Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources.
RELATED CONTENT:
Say Her Name: How to Honor Breonna Taylor's Birthday & Demand Justice
Demi Lovato Honors Late Breonna Taylor and Calls for Change
Kanye West Joins Protest in Chicago After $2 Million Donation
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.