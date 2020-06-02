Black-Owned Businesses in Fashion and Beauty to Support Now and Forever
Following the death of George Floyd, a victim of police brutality, nationwide protests have brought the systemic issue to the forefront, increasing visibility on the news and social media. All across the country, people are seeking out how to support black communities.
There are actionable ways to amplify black voices and continue the fight against racism. In addition to educating ourselves and encouraging conversations with family, friends and colleagues, one way to support the black community is by shopping black-owned businesses, today, and every day.
Though most stores are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions, there are still ways to support black-owned businesses online. Below, we've listed those in the fashion and beauty spheres that we love.
Scroll through to learn more about these amazing brands. Shop from them now, if you can, and always going forward. And check back as we add more.
Brother Vellies
Founded by Aurora James, Brother Vellies is inspired by traditional African design practices and their stylish accessories are handcrafted by artisans all over the world.
Briogeo
Founder Nancy Twine creates performance-driven haircare products using clean ingredients, inspired by her grandmother's homemade beauty recipes.
Golde
Indie wellness brand born in Brooklyn, Golde, co-founded by Trinity Mouzon Wofford, is all about superfood-infused health and beauty products that are natural and fun to use. Offerings include turmeric latte blends, pure matcha and powder face masks.
Harlem Candle Company
Travel and lifestyle expert Teri Johnson's home brand offers luxurious, handcrafted scented candles inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, spanning from fresh, fruity scents to bold, woody fragrances.
KNC Beauty
KNC Beauty by Kristen Noel Crawley is where you can shop chic, star-shaped, retinol-infused eye masks and collagen-infused lip masks, both made with natural ingredients.
Pyer Moss
Haitian-American designer Kerby Jean-Raymond's mens and womenswear collection and runway shows are dedicated to thought-provoking storytelling and activism.
Mented Cosmetics
Co-founders Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller began Mented Cosmetics when they couldn't find the perfect nude lip shade for their skin tone. Mented has expanded from their original nude lipsticks to all makeup categories that offer shades for women with dark skin tones.
Salone Monet
Monet designs color-inclusive nude heels -- the Sable sandal style and Jone pump style, available in six shades from fair to deep. Stars such as Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer have all rocked Monet's wardrobe-essential shoes.
Sincerely, Tommy
A boutique located in Brooklyn, Sincerely, Tommy, owned by Kai Avent-deLeon, carries emerging fashion and lifestyle brands. Sincerely, Tommy also has a hostel, cafe, coffee bar and wellness space (coming soon). You can shop the boutique via their online store.
Telfar
The New York-based unisex fashion line is founded by 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Telfar Clemens, who designs apparel, jewelry and the popular Telfar logo shopping bags.
UOMA Beauty
Founded by Nigerian-born former beauty executive Sharon Chuter, UOMA is home to innovative makeup products created for all. The award-winning Say What?! Foundation is a key product from the line. Available in 51 shades, the foundation comes in six custom formulations tailored to the unique needs of different skin color groups, called Skin Kins.
