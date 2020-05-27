Meghan King Edmonds and Boyfriend Christian Schauf Are Instagram Official

Looks like things are getting serious between Meghan King Edmonds and Christian Schauf!

The two became Instagram official on Wednesday, when The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a selfie featuring her new beau.

"I'm happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter," Edmonds gushed in the caption, adding, "The rumors (in this case) are true," to her Instagram stories.

Schauf then commented on the cute snap, writing, "I really like you in a flannel and a smile."

The new relationship comes amid Edmonds' divorce from her estranged husband, former MLB player Jim Edmonds, whom she called it quits with last October. The two share three kids together, 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes

The reality star told ET earlier this year that she now feels "happy" about where her life is, along with "what the future holds."

"I'm just really looking at that silver lining and trying to be healthy about it and focus on my kids," she explained.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan King Edmonds Gets Real About Divorce, Co-Parenting and Returning to 'RHOC' (Exclusive)

Meghan King Edmonds Responds to Fan Who Says She Looks 'Very Skinny'

Inside Jim Edmonds' Cheating Scandal and Divorce Drama