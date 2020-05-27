Kristin Cavallari 'So Happy' to Return to Work Amid Jay Cutler Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is keeping busy amid her split from Jay Cutler.

The mom of three took to Instagram on Tuesday to rave about her return to the office at her jewelry brand, Uncommon James, one month after announcing her and Cutler's decision to divorce. The pair were together for 10 years.

Cavallari -- who revealed last week that she was starting her "new chapter" by ending her E! reality series, Very Cavallari, after three seasons -- has no plans to say goodbye to her jewelry line. She smiled wide in a selfie taken from her first day back at the office.

"SO happy to be back in the office!!! @uncommonjames," Cavallari captioned the pic.

A source told ET shortly after Cavallari and Cutler's split that their career changes was one of the reasons they couldn't seem to work it out.

"It's been hard for them as their roles in the relationship have switched tremendously. In the beginning, Jay was the one working and gone a lot with football, and Kristin was at home with the kids," the source said. "Now with Jay retired and Kristin busy with Uncommon James and other ventures, Jay is at home more with the kids. The couple just couldn’t seem to get back on the same page and knew it was best for them to end things before it got worse.”

Last year, Cavallari opened up to ET about how her and Cutler's roles shifted in their marriage after he retired from the NFL following his 2017 season with the Miami Dolphins. Cutler had previously played with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

"It's been interesting. We've really completely shifted roles, so it's just been trying to navigate this new normal," Cavallari explained. "He's been great. I mean, obviously he's here with my three kids today and, you know, this is not the first thing he wants to be doing so he's been great and I couldn't do it without him, truly."

See more on Cavallari and Cutler's split in the video below.

