Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon Over 'SNL' Blackface Backlash: 'This One Is a Stretch'

Jamie Foxx is speaking out in support of Jimmy Fallon, after the late-night host apologized for performing in blackface in a 2000 Saturday Night Live sketch.

In the sketch, Fallon was imitating Chris Rock and had a painted face, a wig and a goatee. He publicly apologized on Twitter on Tuesday after the hashtag "#jimmyfallonisover" began trending.

Foxx defended Fallon in an Instagram comment on an E! News post about the backlash Fallon has been facing.

"He was doing an impression of chris rock," Foxx wrote. "It wasn't black face. We comedians I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch."

He then referenced his time on the iconic '90s sketch comedy series In Living Color, which he starred on alongside Keenen Ivory Wayans, Jim Carrey, Tommy Davidson and David Alan Grier.

"On a show called in living color we played every race Let this one go," Foxx continued. "We got bigger fish to fry ... #changecourse."

Fallon's apology on Twitter reads, "In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."

In the controversial sketch, Fallon played Rock opposite Darrell Hammond's Regis Philbin, who was then the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

"Man oh man, Regis Philbin," Fallon says, imitating Rock's distinct voice. "I've seen Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and guess what? Not a lot of black folks on the show. Not a lot of black folks on the show. Know why? Because not a lot of black folks like to answer questions."

"Regis, do you think the only way to get a brother on the show is to name it, 'Who Wants $50 Cash and a Pair of Pumas?'" he also asks.

The use of blackface is still clearly an issue in recent times. In October 2018, NBC canceled Megyn Kelly's show, Megyn Kelly Today, after the host made controversial comments on air about wearing blackface as part of Halloween costumes.

"What is racist?" Kelly questioned at the time. "You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was OK just as long as you were dressing as a character."

Watch the video below for more:

