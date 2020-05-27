Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Having Her Breast Implants Removed

Chrissy Teigen is saying goodbye to her breast implants.

The cookbook author revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that her surgery is finally around the corner, months after she publicly revealed that she wanted her implants removed.

"Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I'm getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!" Teigen wrote.

"They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!" she explained. "So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️."

Teigen opened up about how her opinion of her implants had changed in a March interview with Glamour UK.

"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she said, noting that she didn’t increase her size, but simply "filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer."

"It was more for a swimsuit thing,” she continued. "I thought, 'If I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!' But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

"If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift," Teigen added. "I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"

The mom of two later revealed that she was trying to remove her implants, but the coronavirus outbreak had put her plans on hold.

"Yes dude and I really want them OUT," she replied to Whitney Cummings' comment on her anniversary post for her breasts. "Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it’s not 'ESSENTIAL' smh."

