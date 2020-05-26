Jenna Dewan Flaunts Swimsuit Body Less Than 3 Months After Giving Birth: Pic

Memorial Day meant pool time for Jenna Dewan!



Less than three months after welcoming son Callum, the 39-year-old dancer and TV personality splashed around in the pool with her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, on Monday.

Dewan rocked a black cutout one-piece and purple goggles in the swimsuit selfie as a blurry Everly grinned in the background.

Dewan and her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, have made an effort not to share any clear photos of Everly's face, but Dewan did share a slow-motion video of herself smiling as her daughter began to emerge from the pool on her Instagram Story, writing, "Little fish."

Jenna Dewan/Instagram Story

Dewan and her fiance, Steve Kazee, have shared several photos on social media of their baby boy, whom they welcomed on March 6.

Last week, Dewan posted a shot of herself holding her little boy in one arm and putting her hand out with a handwritten message that reads, "My family."

"#IWashMyHandsFor my family, my friends and all of you! Washing your hands for 20 seconds seems so simple, but it can make all the difference," Dewan captioned the shot.

