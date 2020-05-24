Nick Cordero Suffered From 'New Lung Infection' But Is 'Getting Better,' Amanda Kloots Says

Nick Cordero is making slow but steady progress towards his recovery.

The Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share an update on his health following a "tough week." Kloots -- who recently broke down over Cordero going "downhill" in his fight to recover following complications from coronavirus -- said he had experienced new lung infection, but was "getting better" day by day.

"It's been a tough week," Kloots confessed on Saturday.

"Nick suffered from some new lung infection in his lungs earlier this week," she said. "Since then, he's been slowly recovering, which is great. Day by day, hour by hour, he's getting better. He's slowly getting back to where he was before this infection came about."

Cordero was first hospitalized for pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus. He has since tested negative. The 41-year-old actor had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood clotting complications and has undergone a tracheostomy, which was one step toward getting him off a ventilator. The father of one woke up from his coma earlier this month.

"We're just hoping that he can come off some more medications and that his settings on machines can come down," Kloots said on Saturday, referring to the ventilator Cordero is still on. "Right now we're just looking for slow, steady, small wins to keep him resting and recovering."

"But I'm so proud of Nick," she added on a positive note. "I'm really proud of how strong he is, and gosh, what he's gone through, and his will."

"I'm exhausted if you can't tell -- physically and emotionally and mentally exhausted. This has been the craziest ride ever but we’re still here and we’re still fighting," she concluded, encouraging her followers to "hug your loved ones." "Do it for me. Do it for Nick," Kloots said. "Don't take a day for granted, guys."

Earlier on Saturday, the fitness trainer shared a photo of the letter she was writing to her and Cordero's nearly 1-year-old son, Elvis.

"Well, my sweet petite, it is Day 53 for Daddy in the ICU," she began the letter, which detailed Cordero's recents ups and downs in the hospital.

