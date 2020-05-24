Hana Kimura, 'Terrace House' Star and Professional Wrestler, Dead at 22
Rest in peace, Hana Kimura.
The wrestler has died, Japan's Stardom Wrestling confirmed early Saturday morning. Kimura, who also appears on the current season of Terrace House, was 22.
"Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," read Stardom Wrestling's statement. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."
Kimura's last social media posts worried some fans. "I love you, have a long, happy life. I’m sorry," she captioned her last Instagram pic, which was shared on Friday, according to the Washington Post. The outlet also reports that Kimura had recently posted several troubling tweets, which have since been deleted. A cause of death has not been revealed.
Fans, friends and the wrestling community mourned Kimura's death on social media.
"To Hana Kimura and her family, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss," Ronda Rousey wrote on Instagram.
"There are no words that could possibly heal this wound... Rest In Peace Hana Kimura... If anyone reading this is suffering, know there are resources available to help. If you need someone to talk to on the phone call this number 1-800-273-8255 if you would prefer texting, Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor," she added, in part.
Nikki Bella wrote, "Please be kind with your words online. Socially we don’t know anyone’s full stories, even our loved ones. We do not know what people are struggling with or are going through. I pray that one day cyber bullying truly can come to an end. That when days are bad you know that you can open up your phone, go to social media and get a smile you so desperately need. That we can be open books and not be afraid to be judged. #RIPHanaKimura I did not know you personally, and today I can tell you were such a beautiful light that had such a massive impact on so many. I wish so many of us could have protected you from such evil words that brought you down. Maybe today, in her honor, for the ones that love to spread hate and judge, try for one day to spread kindness. And see how different that even makes you feel. ❤️✨."
I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say... my heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/PB5pO20YIj— Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) May 23, 2020
Just woke up to this awful news. There are no words to appropriately describe just how tragic the passing of Hana Kimura is.— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 23, 2020
She was an extremely talented performer and by all accounts, a great person and a kind soul.
My thoughts go out to her friends and family.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hana Kimura.— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 23, 2020
Hana was a beautiful and talented star!
Words are powerful.
Please be kind.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Hana’s family during this time. 🙏🏼#RIPHanaKimura ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvJrmxI35A
AEW and the wrestling community mourn the passing of Hana Kimura. May she Rest In Peace, and our thoughts are with her family, her friends, and her fans. pic.twitter.com/gouuu3xG5y— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020
Kimura came from a wrestling family, as the daughter of pro wrestler Kyoko Kimura. She won her first title in 2016, later winning a Goddess of Stardom championship as well as the Artist of Stardom championship twice.
She joined the cast of Terrace House: Tokyo on episode 20 of the hit reality series, which streamed on Netflix Japan last fall. Terrace House: Tokyo, which follows a group of men and women living together in the Setagaya ward of Tokyo, Japan, halted production in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
