Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Pack on the PDA in Cute Couple Pics Together

Demi Lovato is smitten with her new beau!

The "I'm Ready" singer flaunted her romance with her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, on her Instagram story on Thursday. Lovato, 27, posted a selfie of the two kissing, as well as another one of her smiling wide and hugging the Young and the Restless actor. The cutest pic she shared was one of them holding their dogs.

Lovato used a "Love" and "Family" GIF to caption the sweet snap. After weeks of romance rumors, the two confirmed their relationship in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck With U" music video, which premiered earlier this month.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

ET previously confirmed that the pair started dating at the end of March. Since their music video debut, they have been inseparable and posting photos and videos together.

"Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can’t tell... 🥰🥰🥰 #stuckwithu," Lovato wrote when she made their relationship Instagram official.

For more on the couple, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Kisses Boyfriend Max Ehrich in Bed in Cute Quarantine Video

Demi Lovato Confirms Max Ehrich Romance With a Kiss in ‘Stuck With U’ Music Video

Demi Lovato Wows Boyfriend Max Ehrich With Steamy Pool Selfies