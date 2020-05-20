Jaime King’s Estranged Husband Kyle Newman 'Deeply Saddened' After Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order

Jaime King's estranged husband, Kyle Newman, is speaking out amid their split.

After 12 years of marriage, the Hart of Dixie star filed for divorce and a restraining order this week, per court records obtained by ET. Now, a spokesperson for Newman tells ET that he's "deeply saddened" by King's actions. The pair share two sons, James, 6, and Leo, 4.



“Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond," the statement provided to ET on behalf of Newman states. "As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care."

"As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first," the statement continues. "Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs."

Meanwhile, King was granted a temporary restraining order against Newman pending a hearing, a source close to the situation tells ET. King requested full custody and visitation, but it was denied also pending a hearing.

King met Newman on the set of the 2009 film Fanboys, which he directed and she made a cameo in. They tied the knot in Los Angeles in November 2007.

Just last week, while celebrating Mother's Day, King thanked her babies for "choosing" her.

"I am incredibly blessed to be your mama. Thank you for choosing me my beautiful babies," she wrote. "May I always hold for you and be the safest space that you know 🦋with happiness, peace, unconditional loving, support, laughter, abundance, understanding, joy and hearing and seeing you for you forever."

