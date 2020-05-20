Hagen Mills, ‘Baskets’ Actor, Dead in Alleged Murder-Suicide Attempt

Actor Hagen Mills died in Kentucky on Tuesday, and police allege he shot a woman before shooting himself.

Nathan Kent, Chief of Police for the Mayfield Police Department, confirms to ET that police are currently investigating an attempted murder-suicide. According to police, officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday reporting that a woman had been shot at a residence in Mayfield. When officers arrived, they were met outside the residence by a 34-year-old woman named Erica Price, who had gunshot wounds to her arm and chest. Police say that Price told officers that 29-year-old Hagen was the gunman and that he was still inside, and had turned the gun on himself.

Mills was pronounced dead at the scene. Price was transported to the hospital for treatment, and is listed in stable condition.

According to police, they learned through their investigation that Price's mother and young daughter -- whom she shared with Mills -- were held in the residence by Mills until Price returned home. When Price entered the residence, she was allegedly shot by Mills, before he turned the gun on himself. Price's mother and daughter were not physically injured during the incident.

Mills is best known for his role on the 2016 FX series Baskets, starring Louie Anderson and Zach Galifianakis. He also had a role in the 2020 horror film Star Light.

