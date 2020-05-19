'The Voice': Watch the Top 5 Original and Cover Song Finale Performances

Season 18 of The Voice is down to the Top 5!

Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas joined host Carson Daly remotely for part one of the season finale on Monday, where their remaining team members were ready to make their final play to be named this season's champion.

Each singer performed two songs from their home setups on Monday's show -- one cover song and one original, which they wrote and produced with help from Songland producers Ryan Tedder, Shane McAnally and Ester Dean.

Check out all of the performances below, and tune in Tuesday to see who is crowned the winner of The Voice season 18!

CammWess (Team John)

Cover Song: "Purple Rain" by Prince

Original Song: "Save It for Tomorrow"

Todd Tilghman (Team Blake)

Cover Song: "I Can Only Imagine" by MercyMe

Original Song: "Long Way Home"

Micah Iverson (Team Kelly)

Cover Song: "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol

Original Song: "Butterflies"

Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick)

Cover Song: "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong

Original Song: "Sedona"

Toneisha Harris (Team Blake)

Cover Song: "Faithfully" by Journey

Original Song: "My Superhero"

The Voice's two-part season 18 finale concludes Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.