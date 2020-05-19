JoJo Siwa Wipes Away Her Signature Look for a Totally Different Style on Her 17th Birthday: Watch!

JoJo Siwa is kicking off another year of her life with a totally new look! The YouTuber celebrated her 17th birthday on Tuesday without the help of her signature ponytail or a massive bow.

In fact, she literally wiped the look that made her famous away! With the help of TikTok's "Wipe It Down" challenge, Siwa sprayed down her mirror while rocking a giant pink bow, sky-high ponytail, and a brightly colored striped jacket. But with one wipe she was transformed.

Siwa's new look features her blonde tresses down and wavy as she rocks a black Gucci T-shirt without an accessory in sight. It seems the internet sensation is feeling herself in the new look, giving a slow-motion spin and checking herself out in the mirror.

Her can’t be tamed era coming pic.twitter.com/25S2DA1Wmw — 𝔀𝓲𝓵𝓵. (@wiIldior) May 19, 2020

This isn't the first time Siwa has left her signature look behind recently. It seems quarantine has made the teen star eager for a new 'do. She's shown off her natural wavy hair several times on TikTok and even rocked a braided look last month in a dancing video.

