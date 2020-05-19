'Ink Master' Star Daniel Silva Charged With Murder of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Daniel Silva has been charged with murder following the death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie earlier this month.

The Ink Master star is facing one count of murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday. An arraignment date has yet to be scheduled.

Silva, 26, was allegedly driving when his car crashed into a tree, killing La Barrie, 25, on May 10. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Traffic Station.

Silva was arrested on May 11. Both he and La Barrie were transported to a local hospital following the crash. Police state La Barrie succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The crash occurred on La Barrie's 25th birthday. His brother, Jarrad La Barrie, shared the news in a message posted to Instagram.

"This isn't something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," he wrote.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't know how I'm suppose to do this without you," he continued, "i miss you so much already this isn't fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f**king much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."

