Noah Cyrus Tearfully Says It Was 'Absolutely Unbearable' Growing Up as Miley Cyrus' Younger Sister

Noah Cyrus had a hard time growing up behind her sister, Miley Cyrus. During an Instagram Live on Saturday, the 20-year-old singer discussed her new EP, The End of Everything, and got emotional while speaking about the track "Young and Sad," which is about growing up in her older sister Miley's shadow.

"Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister, but, you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s**t about due to what people said to me online," she said through tears. "It was absolutely unbearable. And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine / Always bringing good light wherever she will go / And I was born to rain clouds / When they blew the flame out / Blessed in her shadows.' Because, that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."

Noah revealed she "always believed" that sentiment, which has been "so hard" for her to overcome.

"That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life," she said. "And it was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, I feel like sometimes I feel like I don't even breathe right sometimes."

"Basically, that was what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that's been a big part of my life, and I probably won't talk about it anymore, but I just wanted to put it out," she continued. "Everybody always says, 'You're giving the people power by seeing it,' but I can't control seeing it. You guys are young, you know the internet. And it's been really tough on me, so that song is just pretty tough to get through."

When ET spoke to Noah back in 2017, she revealed why it's sometimes hard to take advice from Miley, 27, and their older sister Brandi, 32.

"We're sisters, so I don't like taking advice from either of my sisters. I think I just get really cranky, especially like, getting advice from your mom. You're just, like, cranky," she said, before sharing that she does actually take advice from her sisters "all the time."

"We try to help each other as much as we can without getting in the catty sister fight," she said.

