Gregory Tyree Boyce, 'Twilight' Actor, Dead at 30

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has died. He was 30.

The actor -- best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in Twilight -- was found dead, along with his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, 27, in a Las Vegas condo on May 13, the Las Vegas Medical Examiner's Office confirms to ET.

A source told E! News, which first reported the story, that Boyce's cousin noticed that the actor's car was still at the condo, but that Boyce was supposed to have driven to Los Angeles. Boyce's cousin went in to check on him, and found both Boyce and Adepoju.

Back in December, Boyce celebrated his 30th birthday with a hopeful message on Instagram, admitting, "At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old."

"Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones," he wrote in the post. "What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!"

The cause of Boyce's and Adepoju's deaths have not yet been disclosed and are still pending.

Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya. Adepoju is survived by her son, Egypt.

