Lynn Shelton, Director of ‘Little Fires Everywhere' and 'Humpday,' Dead at 54

Lynn Shelton, the indie filmmaker and director of Little Fires Everywhere, has died. She was 54.

Shelton died on Friday in Los Angeles as a result of a previously unidentified blood disorder, a rep for Shelton confirmed to ET.

"Lynn's twitter bio reads: 'I make movies and direct tv shows and like to laugh. A lot.' Lynn indeed had an infectious laugh, was full of life and had an esprit de corps that touched many," the statement reads in part. "She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, the entertainment industry and her fans."

Additionally, Shelton's romantic and creative partner, comedian Marc Maron, said in a statement to IndieWire: "I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week...It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard."

Shelton kicked off her film career at the 2006 Slamdance Film Festival with We Go Way Back. The project earned the Grand Jury Prize. Her credits also include My Effortless Brilliance, Humpday, Sword of Trust and Your Sister’s Sister. She also worked on series like The Morning Show, Fresh off the Boat, New Girl, Mad Men, GLOW and Little Fires Everywhere.

Following the news of her death, Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to express how heartbroken she was.

"I’m so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday," the actress began. "I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was so passionate about our show, Little Fires Everywhere. She said the book truly spoke to her, and that she longed to direct a show that spoke meaningfully about motherhood, sexuality, race, and class in America."

Mark Duplass also tweeted: "We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss."

We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020

See more tributes from colleagues, friends and fans, below:

Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her. She had such a quiet power and I will miss her. Rest In Peace, Lynn. Love you. pic.twitter.com/jGvbSV3fN1 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2020

I am truly shocked at the passing of Lynn Shelton. She was a friend, a kind heart, so talented & only just getting started, despite her stellar work so far. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. She's left us too soon. I can't believe I'll never hear her laugh again. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 16, 2020

One of the last times I saw Lynn Shelton; I went with her, Paul Rudd & Tom McCarthy to see one of Paul Simon's final concerts in Madison Square Garden. We were lucky enough to meet Mr Simon backstage & talk to him for a while. It was a magic night. She took this second photo. pic.twitter.com/cxc3dwQcy5 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 16, 2020

Lynn Shelton changed my life when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012. She announced my name with pride. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can’t believe I’m typing this. Rest In Peace, Beauty. Thank you for your films. And for your kindness. pic.twitter.com/KySqgIdqQd — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 16, 2020

I had the great pleasure of working with Lynn Shelton on Touchy Feely. She was an actors director extraordinaire. I loved being in her presence. She was warm and gracious and supremely talented. Rest In Peace my friend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iP9HM4lwKx — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) May 16, 2020

Devastating news. I was lucky enough to play a small role in a Lynn Shelton film & she treated her cast & crew like a family. I learned about directing from watching her. The kindness with which she treated people. The room she left for spontaneity. We've lost a great one. 😢♥️ https://t.co/vzMwhL0yic — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 16, 2020

Just heard about the loss of Lynn Shelton. If you’re looking for a way to pay tribute to her tonight, Laggies is criminally underrated and a film I revisit often. pic.twitter.com/yksDUBVa6v — Alanna Bennett (@AlannaBennett) May 16, 2020

An incredible director and friend. So warm, kind, honest and supportive. Lynn Shelton was always bursting with joy. Such a sad day. pic.twitter.com/2vxPiGh3Nb — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 17, 2020

What a devastating loss. What an incredible person, nothing but absolute kindness. I feel deeply grateful that I got to work with her. Sending love to Lynn Shelton’s family. pic.twitter.com/QnOX4qXCmq — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) May 16, 2020

Lynn Shelton was such an inspiration as a filmmaker and as a person. I finally got to work with her when she directed a bunch of episodes of @love and she was as brilliant as we hoped and everyone adored her. This is so sad. My condolences to her family and her loved ones. https://t.co/iBo4ysAGKx — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 16, 2020

Lynn Shelton, I am forever grateful for the little time we spent together. You lit up the set of Dickinson the second you arrived. Thank you for your unbelievable energy. You will be deeply missed. — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) May 16, 2020

Rest peacefully, Lynn Shelton. Damn. A singular talent and a really nice person. This is awful and so, so sad. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2020

Lost a brilliant friend and mentor tonight. Lynn Shelton was an inspiration and daily support when we were making our first film. She is loved beyond words in Seattle and throughout the indie film community. Her karaoke game was legendary. An unthinkable, sudden, tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/7e2IGFBscN — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) May 16, 2020

Shelton is survived by her son, Milo Seal, her husband of many years, Kevin Seal, her parents Wendy and Alan Roedell and David "Mac" Shelton and Frauke Rynd. She is also survived by her brothers David Shelton, Robert Rynd and sister Tanya Rynd, as well as Marc Maron, with whom she spent the last year of her life.

