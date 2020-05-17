Jonas Brothers, Barack Obama, Zendaya & More: The Best Moments From the 'Graduate Together' Special

Let's give it up for the graduating class of 2020!

Musicians, actors and more celebs came together on Saturday for the Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special. The one-hour event celebrated students whose graduations got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From Zendaya to Barack Obama to the Jonas Brothers and Karol G, the celebration had no shortage of incredible moments.

The event -- which also featured student speeches and honored teachers -- partnered with Donors Choose and America's Food Fund in support of supplies for school teachers and hunger relief for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

ET's breaking down all the best moments from the show. See the most memorable moments below.

Zendaya's Heartfelt Shout-Out to Teachers

The Euphoria star made a short but sweet appearance at the beginning of the special, to give a heartfelt shout-out to teachers.

"Hello, class of 2020. I just want to give a quick shout out to all the teachers out there. My mother's a teacher, so I know how hard all of you guys are working," she shared, before sending a message to the graduates. "What makes a senior? Is it the traditions, like proms and pranks? Is it the start of a new chapter? Thankfully, being a senior is so much more than just your senior year. It is every moment from the day you were born leading up until to right now. The tiny ones, the life-changing events, they all add up to make you the class of 2020."

Bad Bunny Repping the Latinx Community

Bad Bunny offered words of wisdom to all 2020 graduates, but also shared some special encouragement to the Latinx community.

"Congratulations to everyone graduating. I know that we are going through a very difficult and strange time for us, but we have to stay strong, not forget to give thanks and smile, even though I know that sometimes we don't even want to smile. We have to look for a way to do it and stay positive. Work hard on everything," he said. "Success is not measured in money. Success, to me, is the experiences and memories that we carry in our heart forever. So congratulations to everyone graduating, especially all the Latinos. Always be yourselves, because being ourselves is how we are great. Bunny loves you."

Kumail Nanjiani's Animal Crossing-Inspired Advice

The actor shared his advice in a unique Animal Crossing-inspired video.

"Hello, graduates. I'm Kumail Nanjiani. Thanks for inviting me to your island. It's the first time I've worn pants in weeks. I'm lying. I'm not wearing any pants under this robe," he joked.

"Anyway, recently, I've learned a lot of important life lessons from Animal Crossing -- lessons like trying new things, water your plants, learn from those who don't look like you. Thank you, Mom. She's done a lot. And most importantly, use what the world puts in front of you. Especially sticks. Sticks are important," Nanjiani continued. "Congrats, Class of 2020. See you out there. Can't wait to see what you create in our world."

Malala Yousafzai Using Her Platform

The Nobel Prize laureate was introduced by Olivia Wilde, and began her speech in the most relatable of ways -- by pointing out that even she was missing her graduation ceremony this year due to the pandemic. (She's studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford.)

"To all the graduates of 2020, like all of you, I am also missing my graduation ceremony this year. And we are not alone. Across the world, COVID-19 has forced more than 1 billion students out of school. But for most of us, this is temporary," Yousafzai said -- before shifting her focus to those who "may never return to the classroom," like many girl in developing countries.

"Because of this crisis, they will be forced into early marriages or low-paying jobs to support their families. And when schools reopen, their desks will be empty. They are our peers. They have the same right to education as we do. So I ask you to remember them today," she continued. "As you go out and change the world, don't leave them behind. The class of 2020 won't be defined by what we lost to this virus, but by how we responded to it. The world is yours now, and I can't wait to see what you make of it."

The Platt Brothers' Epic Mashup

Henry, Jonah and Ben Platt proved their family has no shortage of talent as they sang a truly impressive medley to honor the class of 2020. Maroon 5's "Memories" turned into a mashup including Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again," Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" and more.

LeBron James' Note About Community

James knows the last thing kids want to hear right now is "stay home" -- so that wasn't the point he tried to drive home during the special. Instead, his message was "stay close to home" and take care of your community.

"Pursue every ambition. Go as far as you possibly can dream. And be the first generation to embrace a new responsibility. A responsibility to rebuild your class of 2020, the world has you will determine how we and I ask that you make your community your priority. Congratulations, class of 2020. I love all of you," James said. "And remember one thing, you're all kings and queens."

Barack Obama's Three Things Focus On

The former president offered worthwhile advice to the class of 2020.

"First, don't be afraid. America's gone through tough times before: slavery, civil war, famine, disease, the great depression, and 9/11. And each time, we came out stronger, usually because a new generation -- young people like you -- learn from past mistakes and figured out how to make things better," he began. "Second, do what you think is right. Doing what feels good -- what's convenient, what's easy -- that's how little kids think. Unfortunately a lot of so-called grownups -- including some with fancy titles and important jobs -- still think that way, which is why things are so screwed up. I hope that instead, you decide to ground yourself in values that last."

"And finally, build a community. No one does big things by themselves. Right now, when people are scared, it's easy to be cynical and say, 'Let me just look out for myself or my family or people who look or think or pray like me.' But if we're gonna get through these difficult times, if we're gonna create a world where everybody has opportunities to find a job and afford college, if we're gonna save the environment and defeat future pandemics, then we're gonna have to do it together," Obama said. "But, the truth is, you don't need us to tell you what to do, because in so many ways, you've already started to lead. Congratulations, class of 2020. Keep making us proud."

Charli D'Amelio, Loren Gray, Liza Koshy and David Dobrik Bringing Social Star Power

Our favorite social stars graced us with their presence to wish the class of 2020 well. Though Koshy noted this year's graduation doesn't have the same bells and whistles as ceremonies past, this class can handle it. We're all proud of the class of 2020!

Jonas Brothers and Karol G Closing the Show

What better way to close the show than with a sendoff from the Jonas Brothers and Karol G? The group performed their new song, "X," to wrap up the special, getting us ready to get out of seats and dance around the living room. Positive vibes all around!

