Eva Mendes Gets a Makeover From Her Daughters: See Her Colorful Contour and Bright Blue Eyeshadow

Eva Mendes' daughters may have "won" a makeover on their mom, but she's well on her way to winning quarantine parent of the year.

The actress and fashion designer took to Instagram on Saturday to share an adorable photo of her makeup for the day, courtesy of her and Ryan Gosling's daughters, 5-year-old Esmeralda and 4-year-old Amada.

The girls gave their mom striking bright blue eyeshadow, smudged purple lipstick and a colorful contour across her nose and forehead. Mismatched blush completed the look.

"They’ve won ❤️," Mendes captioned the pic.

"Love this," Salma Hayek praised, while Debi Mazar wrote, "They did a great job ❤️."

This isn't the first time Mendes has let her daughters play makeup artist in quarantine. The star shared another pic of their work last week, hilariously writing, "I’ve lost any control I once had."

And last month, Mendes shared a portrait one of her girls had drawn of her. "This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate," she joked. "No I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella."

"I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles. ❤ sending so much love out there ❤," Mendes added. "Reading comments and happy to connect so let me know how you’re feeling. ⠀

Amore, amore, amore ❤."

In an interview with ET earlier this year, Mendes opened up about how having kids has shaped her career, admitting she's now "extreme" about the roles she wants to take on.

"Acting is something that I will always love. It's just like now that I have children, I'm kind of extreme," said Mendes, who last appeared in the 2014 film Lost River. "There's just so many things I won't do. Like, I won't do most of the movies I've done in the past. A lot of things are off that list. I don't want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don't want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all."

"So I'm basically like, 'Disney, I'm all yours, Disney,'" she continued. "That's all that's left."

See more in the video below.

