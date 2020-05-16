Fred Willard Dead at 86: Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Carell and More Pay Tribute

Fred Willard will be missed by his family, friends and fans.

The actor's daughter, Hope Mulbarger, confirmed that the Best In Show star died on Friday at the age of 86. Following the news of his death, many celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the comedian.

Jamie Lee Curtis, whose husband Christopher Guest worked with Willard on multiple films, posted a photo of the late actor on her Instagram, writing a sweet message.

"A fond farewell to Mr. Fred Willard. How lucky we all are that we got to witness his great gifts. Thanks for the deep belly laughs. You are now with Mary. Home safe," she captioned the pic.

Steve Carell, who recently worked on the upcoming HBO series Space Force, also expressed his condolences.

"Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man," Carell tweeted.

Eric Stonestreet, who acted alongside Willard on Modern Family, tweeted: "It was a privilege to have the great Fred Willard know my name. Rest In Peace Fred. You were funny in your bones."

See more tributes below:

RIP Fred Willard ..you were incomparable — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 16, 2020

There was no man sweeter or funnier. We were so lucky to know Fred Willard and will miss his many visits https://t.co/joHM39o8k4 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard could not have been funnier. He was pure joy. And the sweetest person you could ever meet. https://t.co/JoLy6PVd9d — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 16, 2020

Just learned of Fred Willard's passing. Just about the funniest human ever to walk the planet. An amazing talent, in telekinetic contact with the very wellspring of comedy. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard was and will always be one of the funniest people in the history of people. Thank you Fred for all of the cackling joy you gave. — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) May 16, 2020

The wonderfully talented #FredWillard posted this just 4 days ago about the passing of his fellow comedy great #JerryStiller.



That we now have lost @Fred_Willard breaks my heart in the way only 2020 can REPEATEDLY. #RIPFredWillard I am so happy I got to meet & work with you 💔 https://t.co/Y2ZHtstHke — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 16, 2020

Gutted. His immense talent and kindness will never be forgotten. We love you Fred Willard. Thank you for the decades of laughter. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) May 16, 2020

RIP to the legendary #FredWillard. The first time I worked with him ironically it was a table reading for a Drama/comedy play. I was still in The Groundlings in those days. He looked right in my eyes when we had dialogue. Basic but vital acting tip. Oh and funny as f**k💔 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 16, 2020

Our beloved friend and one of the world’s funniest people has passed. Rest In Peace Fred. We all love you. @Fred_Willard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fILkkIxviZ — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) May 16, 2020

Devastated to learn that the great Fred Willard has died. I was honored to have called him a friend. One of the funniest, nicest, sweetest, purest souls I have ever had the privilege to know. He was my hero from Fernwood Tonight when I was a kid. He was never not funny. RIP Fred. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) May 16, 2020

RIP Fred Willard, all-time funny person pic.twitter.com/Ojv8icuZwG — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) May 16, 2020

fred willard was one of the funniest people to ever live and shockingly he was also one of the nicest. i was lucky to get to work with him once and experience both of those things up close. RIP to a true legend, a man who deserves to be on the mount rushmore of comedy. — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) May 16, 2020

God bless Fred Willard. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 16, 2020

Such a sad day. We’ve lost #FredWillard and he will be missed. He was in our “Aristocrats” and killed. He’ll always be “Fernwood Tonight” to me, inventing modern comedy with #MartinMull. Fred never winked, he played the comedy pure. Genius. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/AZ0IrIrQyA — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) May 16, 2020

My absolute favorite. If there was one actor I’ve been dying to work with my whole life, it’s Fred Willard. I’m totally crushed he’s gone. He should’ve won an Oscar for Waiting For Guffman. 💔 https://t.co/tnt0R1DgIT — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) May 16, 2020

Among many things, Fred Willard taught me not to be afraid to turn up to a scene with your own joke props. Or indeed material. What an incredibly funny man. Rest well Fred. pic.twitter.com/w2tEX066l1 — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) May 16, 2020

Nobody funnier than #FredWillard. And when he happened to be in an audience, nobody laughed harder. Just saw him before quarantine & already miss him. He was my biggest fan and I am his. Fred & Mary were so kind to me. Sending a big virtual hug to his family, friends and fans pic.twitter.com/XAIsVzuwEs — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard is one of my favorite actors of all time. anytime he would pop up on screen it would make me instantly smile and forget about my problems. Thanks for making me laugh and smile when I needed it most. ❤️ Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/KhBiw6TAzo — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) May 16, 2020

