Janet Jackson Builds 'Island Retreat' for 3-Year-Old Son Amid Quarantine

Janet Jackson is getting creative amid quarantine.

The singer took to social media on Friday to share a pic of the bright yellow "island retreat" she built for her 3-year-old son, Eissa. The playhouse features a blue roof with white stars, along with cut-out letters that spell out "E's Island Life."

"My baby and I built a lil’ island retreat," Jackson, 53, captioned it, using the hashtag "#IslandLife."

My baby and I built a lil’ island retreat #IslandLife 🥰🏠 pic.twitter.com/ig6sDpzLUa — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 15, 2020

Jackson has also been using her platform to thank the healthcare workers who are still going to work every day and caring for COVID-19 patients. Back in March, she shared a message of support for all essential workers who are unable to self-isolate during these difficult times.

"While most of us are inside there are many brave people around the world that aren't able to be isolated because we need them," she wrote on Instagram. "I want to take a moment to recognize and say thank you to the nurses, doctors, hospitals, healthcare providers, scientists, drivers, pilots, flight attendants, delivery teams, cleaners, grocery stores, clerks, teachers, managers, men and women in uniform, sanitation facilities, janitorial teams, reporters, journalists, security professionals and everyone around the world who are working nonstop to end the spread of the virus. Putting themselves at risk to protect, serve and provide for us."

"Keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE," she added.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February, where she gushed over her "incredibly musical" son. She said his interest in music began when he was just two years old.

"First he chose the violin and he loves classical music," she explained. "First day of school, he took the violin to school. Third day of school he says, 'Mama, I want to take a cello to school.' I said, 'Baby, you don't have a cello.'"

"He said, 'Turn my violin into a cello. Please, Mama,'" she continued. "My assistant, Teri, we were rushing for his class, and she took a straw and taped it to the bottom of the violin."

