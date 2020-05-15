CBS Replaces 2020 Tony Awards With 'Grease' Sing-Along Special

Wop baba lubop a wop bam boom! For those theater fans sad to be missing the 2020 Tony Awards next month, there's still going to be some electrifying fun for your "Summer Nights."

That's right, CBS is planning to air Grease Sing-a-Long on Sunday, June 7, the night originally slated to broadcast the Tony Awards.

The sing-along will feature follow-along lyrics to all of the songs from the classic 1978 musical film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The film is based off of the 1971 stage show.

Originally the Tony Awards had been scheduled to air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has been postponed. Broadway itself has also announced that it plans to keep theater doors closed at least until the fall.

The Grease sing-along isn't the only thing theater fans have to look forward to in the coming months. Earlier this week, it was announced that a film of the original cast of Hamilton would be coming to Disney+ on July 3 in honor of July 4 weekend. The hit show, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr. and more was originally filmed in 2016, a week before several members of the original cast exited the show.

Grease Sing-a-Long will air Sunday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

