'Scarface' Is Being Rebooted by 'Call Me by Your Name' Director and Coen Brothers

Do you think Tony Montana would have eaten the peach?

Universal Pictures' Scarface reboot is saying hello to Luca Guadagnino, who will direct the "new, original take," and screenwriters Joel and Ethan Coen, who penned the latest version of the script, ET has confirmed.

This Scarface will be set in Los Angeles and reimagine the gangster story told in both Howard Hawks' 1932 original and Brian De Palma's iconic 1983 retelling, which starred Al Pacino as Tony and Michelle Pfeiffer as Elvira.



Of late, Guadagnino is perhaps best known for the Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer-starring Call Me by Your Name, but his most recent offering also happened to be a remake: He directed Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton in 2018's ballet drama/art house horror flick Suspiria, which was adapted from Dario Argento's 1977 original.

Where Scarface will fit into Guadagnino's pipeline of projects is to be seen. He is currently finishing up an HBO limited series, We Are Who We Are, and is reportedly set to direct a Lord of the Flies remake. Then there's the much-anticipated Call Me by Your Name sequel, which Guadagnino recently confirmed will see his stars reprise their roles as Elio and Oliver.

Now, the most important question: Should Guadagnino cast Timothée Chalamet or Dakota Johnson as his Tony Montana?

