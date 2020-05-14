87ºF

Lea Michele Flaunts Baby Bump in Bikini Pic

Paige Gawley‍

Lea Michele's is showing off her growing baby bump! The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself posing in a skimpy bikini while pregnant.

In the mirror selfie, Michele sports a towel in her hair and a striped, two-piece swimsuit that puts her bare belly on full display.

The former Glee star captioned the photo with the star emoji. In the comments, Twilight star Nikki Reed called Michele a "goddess," while Kimberly Van Der Beek praised her as "beautiful."

The selfie came weeks after ET learned that Michele's expecting her first child with her husband, Zandy Reich. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram a few days later, sharing a pic of herself in a blue maxi-dress cradling her bump.

So grateful 💛

Michele and Reich have been married for just over a year, after tying the knot in March 2019. Watch the video below for more on the happy couple.

