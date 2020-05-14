Chris and Andrew Cuomo Share 'I Love You's in Sweet Brotherly Moment on 'Cuomo Prime Time'

Despite their bickering and apparent sibling rivalry, it's clear Chris Cuomo and his older brother Andrew Cuomo genuinely care for one another, even if they only show it begrudgingly.

Fans got to see a sweet moment between the CNN newsman and the governor of New York on Wednesday' Cuomo Prime Time, even though it came after another one of their traditionally contentious interviews.

The pair spent nearly the first half of the episode discussing recent political developments regarding New York's plan to start to reopen parts of the state, as well as the ongoing debate in about whether Americans care more about facts or feelings.

Chris grilled his brother and, at times, appeared to try to get a rise out of him by questioning his motivations and decisions. However, the pair also appeared to agree when it came to the uncertainty of the coronavirus, and the increasing evidence that it impacts children and young adults much more frequently and severely than previously believed.

Toward the end of the chat, Andrew joked about recent comments he made at a press conference where he made thinly veiled remarks about his brother, and how he "has problems with family members."

"But that was a personal opinion," Andrew said, explaining that he mostly focuses on hard facts during his press conferences.

"No, that's a fact. You do have problems with people in your family. That is a fact," Chris shot back. "They certainly have problems with you, I can tell you that."

"Only you," Andrew said. "Only you."

"No, I like you the best!" Chris replied with a laugh. "That is the harshest commentary that someone can say about your standing in the family. I'm as good as you got!"

"I know, and that's a problem," Andrew admitted, laughing.

"Dr. Fauci, who is all fact-based, science-based, he has more credibility on this issue, according to polls than anyone in the nation." - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on President Trump criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci's caution on schools reopening https://t.co/vlYDSkBwKx pic.twitter.com/09yD4BGmDF — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 14, 2020

Chris embraced ending the interview on a sweet note and praised his older brother for his efforts during the pandemic.

"Governor Andrew Cuomo, you're dealing with very important things. I know that you don't take yourself seriously but you take the job very seriously. That's what the situation demands," Chris said.

"I love you. Thank you for coming on the show."

"I love you, brother," Andrew said with a smile.

The pair have been by each other's sides in recent weeks -- regardless of their on-air bickering -- as each has been thrust into the spotlight amid the coronavirus crisis. See the video below for more on the brothers' bond and their newfound popularity among Americans amid the pandemic.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Brings Out Mom for Special Mother's Day Message During Coronavirus Briefing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Reveals Which ‘Genius’ Celebrity He’d Like to Play Him in a Movie

Andrew Cuomo Says Quarantining With His 3 Daughters Is a Great 'Silver Lining'

Andrew Cuomo Says His 'Cuomosexual' Fans Are 'A Good Thing'