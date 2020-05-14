Cannes: Look Back at Last Year's Most Stunning Film Festival Style Statements

The show must go on -- but not in Cannes, France. At least not this year.



As has occurred only a few times in its history, this year's Cannes Film Festival -- which would have been its 73rd -- was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The glamorous annual event was scheduled to begin May 12, and the lack of red carpet events is a major hit for not only the film circuit -- especially for awards season -- but also for our eyes, considering there are always incredible fashion statements made at Cannes.



Luckily, we do have last year's stunning looks that we can relive. After all, we were blessed with Selena Gomez making her Cannes debut for The Dead Don't Die...

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

...and Priyanka Chopra Jonas turning husband Nick Jonas into her arm candy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image



We were also starstruck over all of Bella Hadid's jaw-dropping looks and watched Dua Lipa come into her own as a style star. Last year was full of stunning sartorial statements and saw Rocketman star Taron Egerton giddily take his place in the spotlight.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Scroll through the gallery below for all of the best looks from the Riviera in 2019.

