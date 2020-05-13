YouTube Star Marcus Johns and Wife Kristin Speak Out From Hospital After Hit-and-Run Accident
Marcus Johns and his wife, Kristin, got quite a scare.
The YouTuber took to Instagram on Tuesday to break his silence after he and his wife got hit by a car while they were on their bicycles. In a video from his hospital bed, fresh out of surgery, Marcus shared that he and Kristin will be able to walk normal in about four months. He also shared that the car that hit them was part of a burglary and was trying to run from the cops. He believes the car hit them on purpose to distract the police.
In a lengthy post, Marcus wrote that he and his wife are OK, as well as detailing his account on the accident.
"This is what we think has happened: We were on the far side of the road with other bikers and pedestrians. It is a residential neighborhood with multiple stop signs and speed bumps back to back over a short distance," he began. "I look down the road and heard an engine revving all the way up and it seemed like in the moment the guy was trying to hit us on purpose."
They tried to swerve out of the way, but the car then hit them. Marcus blacked out while his wife stayed fully conscious.
"Kristin said we flew about 50 feet from the impact. When I woke up and was trying to explain what happened, and I didn’t think people would believe me that I was convinced he was trying to actually kill us," he explained. "But now it all makes sense if the robbery and police pursuit is officially confirmed. Anyways, scary stuff."
He concluded by thanking everyone for their support and that they are glad to be safe.
View this post on Instagram
Me and @kristinjohns are ok! Nothing is official yet, but this is what we think has happened: We were on the far side of the road with other bikers and pedestrians. It is a residential neighborhood with multiple stop signs and speed bumps back to back over a short distance. I look down the road and heard an engine revving all the way up and it seemed like in the moment the guy was trying to hit us on purpose. I said to Kris “what is this guy doing!?” He was driving erratically and swerving towards us. I tried to swerved out of the way but he just followed us to hit us. I blacked out until I got to the hospital. So after I don’t know what really happened. Sadly Kristin was fully conscious and had to watch me unresponsive on the concreate till ambulance arrived for us. Kristin said we flew about 50 feet from the impact. When I woke up and was trying to explain what happened, and I didn’t think people would believe me that I was convinced he was trying to actually kill us. But now it wall makes sense if the robbery and police pursuit is officially confirmed. Anyways, scary stuff. We are better now but please keep us in your prayers. We love you all. Me and kris got to see each other briefly today before going into our surgery and I am so glad she is safe. To friends and family, sorry if we don’t respond to you all now, it is hard to keep up with all of those reaching out (which is of course an amazing blessing to have!) praise Jesus. He has a plan for you and after today me and Kristin were totally reminded of this. Surviving this was nothing short of a miracle. ❤️🙏🏻
Kristin also posted her own emotional video from her hospital bed. Crying, she shared that her femur is broken, while Marcus' leg is also broken.
"We both had surgery this morning. I am thankful to have you guys who I know love us & have faith so please just lift us up & praise Jesus for saving us. I am thankful that we are alive," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Jesus saved our lives last night. Please keep us in your prayers - my femur is broken and marcus’s leg is broken as well. We both had surgery this morning. I am thankful to have you guys who I know love us & have faith so please just lift us up & praise Jesus for saving us. I am thankful that we are alive.
On Wednesday, Kristin had her first physical therapy session, which she said on her Instagram Story didn't go as planned. She told her followers that it will take a while for her to be able to stand and is in so much pain, but is just thankful that she is OK.
Marcus also took to IG Story to share a brief update and once again thanked his fans for their prayers.
"Everyone just keep praying because it's making a huge, huge difference," he said. "The day two pain is really settled in…Thank you guys for all the support. Please pray for us."
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sopranos' Star Joe Pantoliano 'Recovering' After Being Hit By a Car
Meghan Trainor Shares Update on Her Dad's Condition After He Was Hit by a Car (Exclusive)
George Clooney Hospitalized After Being Hit By a Car in Italy
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.