Lucy Hale Spills 'Pretty Little Liars' Reunion Details and Talks Possible Movie (Exclusive)

Lucy Hale is ready to be reunited with her Pretty Little Liars castmates! ET's Katie Krause spoke to the 30-year-old actress about her upcoming virtual reunion with Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Tyler Blackburn, Ian Harding, Shay Mitchell, Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse, the proceeds of which will go toward Feeding America.

"All of us are gonna be there I believe... We won't physically be in the same place, but since we wrapped, I haven't seen a lot of their faces," Hale says. "A lot has happened, and there's babies, and marriages, and I just can't wait to catch up. And do it all along with everyone watching. [It's] such an amazing cause. I'm looking forward to it."

Hale revealed that it was "a no-brainer" for her and the rest of the cast to sign on for the reunion, largely because, due to the current quarantine, "none of us are doing anything right now, so we have no excuse not to."

"It'll just be good to connect with people. I just want to have conversations. And not only with people that I haven't seen in two years, but [with] all the fans that are calling in," she says. "I think it's just gonna be a lot of positive energy and a lot of love. And hopefully we can just distract each other for... a couple hours. So hopefully we can just have a good time and kind of just forget about everything for a second and check in with everybody."

While fans should certainly be excited to see the PLL cast back together again, many are still hoping for them to return to their characters in a movie or show, something that Hale thinks is "possible."

"We're in a quarantine that we thought would last a couple weeks. Anything is possible at this point," she says. "I don't rule anything out, [but] I feel like we'd need a little more time to pass. I feel like we would get more out of it if we were, like, 10 years down the road."

"I feel like they're gonna do a spinoff or something before then. I don't know. I'm so protective of this show," Hale continues. "So I feel like when the time comes that they want to do it with a whole new cast, I might have to produce it because I'm way too protective of it."

Whether or not the cast signs on for a new show or movie, Hale has certainly thought about what her character, Aria, would be up to with her longtime love, Ezra (Harding).

"I feel like they would be quarantining anyway. They were so strange. I feel like they would be in a cabin just alone anyway," she says of the onscreen couple. "They were always like an old married couple, even when they were young. They're knitting and having tea. I don't know what else they're doing."

While Aria and Ezra would be taking the quarantine in stride, Hale said that she herself is taking it "day by day" as she spends the time alone.

"I think that some days are harder than others and I have to keep a perspective. I'm just grateful I have sunshine. I have my dog," she says. "It's been a little hard doing it alone. We as humans need human connection... I think we're all feeling it at this point. [I'm] staying optimistic. Eating a lot crap food. Watching a lot of TV."

"I really should have made the call to go to Tennessee with my family, but no one could have predicted that it would go this long! I was like, 'Oh, you know, this will be two weeks. I'll be fine,'" she recalls. "I've seen maybe one or two friends for social distancing walks, but that's it. I feel like Tom Hanks in Cast Away. I'm talking to things that aren't here. It's just crazy."

One thing Hale is sure to watch on TV during her self-isolation is the season finale of her show, Katy Keene, which will air Thursday on The CW.

"There's a lot going on!" Hale says of the finale. "We have a huge realization from Katy that she's still in love with someone and so she's chasing after that. She's also getting her revenge on Guy with a really spectacular show."

"We have a potential dad that comes into play! We feel like we might meet who Katy's dad is, which is huge because that's what a lot of the series has been about," Hale adds. "And then I get to sing one of my favorite songs of all time. So just a little bit of everything [is] going on."

As for a potential season 2, Hale said she's "remaining optimistic" about the possibility.

"The great thing about Katy Keene is that if or when we get a season 2, the show is just so fun," Hale says. "We're all over the place. We're singing. We're dancing. We've got romance. We've got drama. We've got fashion."

Should the show return, Hale said she'd like to see "more New York City, more musicals, and [more] crossovers."

The season 1 finale of Katy Keene airs Thursday, May 14 on The CW.

The Pretty Little Liars reunion event, hosted through Cast4Good and benefitting Feeding America, kicks off Friday, May 15 at 12 p.m. PT, 3 p.m. ET. Check here for more details and information.

