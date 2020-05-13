Khloe Kardashian Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: 'I Am Disgusted by So Many Things I Am Seeing'

Khloe Kardashian is slamming speculation that she's pregnant.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old reality star addressed recent social media chatter that she could possibly be expecting her second child. Some of her followers pointed that her recent selfies have been cropped to not show her stomach, and that she's been posting a lot of pink on her Instagram -- including a massive all-pink balloon arrangement from her ex, Tristan Thompson, spelling out 'mom' -- which could be hinting at a gender reveal.

Khloe took to Twitter to address the rumors, and said she's "disgusted" at some of the comments she's been reading.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," she wrote. "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

"The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR!" she added. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Khloe concluded, "Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."

Meanwhile, Khloe's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, shot down pregnancy rumors of her own on Wednesday. When an Instagram follower commented, "SHE'S PREGNANT," about a photo Kourtney posted showing her stomach, the 41-year-old reality star replied.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," she wrote. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Meawhile, in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last month, Khloe told sisters Kourtney and Kendall Jenner that she was seriously considering asking Tristan to be her sperm donor in case she wants more kids. The exes are already parents to their 2-year-old daughter, True.

"He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor," Khloe said. "But you never know. What if, in three years, I get married to someone and I'm like, 'You know what, I don't want that.'"

Tristan, 29, has noted that he's all for having another baby with Khloe, though Khloe is still figuring out the complicated situation.

"Right now, Tristan and I are in this strange transitional period where we're figuring out boundaries, and it's just not the right time," Khloe said on KUWTK. "But who knows? Maybe that could change one day."

