YouTube Star Kian Lawley Mourns Corey La Barrie's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Kian Lawley is still processing the death of his friend, Corey La Barrie.

The YouTube star took to Instagram on Tuesday to pen a heartbreaking post dedicated to La Barrie, who died in a car accident on Sunday. Lawley posted a photo of the two, along with a lengthy message about his and La Barrie's friendship.

"This doesn't feel real… still can't believe it. Corey, man, u left us too soon. U were the best friend anybody could ever ask for. I've known you for so damn long, whenever anybody asks me how long we have been friends for, I would say 'too long,'" Lawley wrote, before sharing memories of them together. "U were loved and cherished by so many people and you still are. We will never forget you buddy. There will not be a day that goes by that anybody who knew you would not think about you. U are with us in our thoughts and spirit every damn day man."

"Now that ur gone, I feel like we didn't get enough. I will never forget all the times we had together. Some of my best life memories are with you," he continued, before recalling how they spent one New Year's Day and joking about how loud La Barrie would snore.

"I don't want to stop typing. I don't want to let this 'settle in,'" Lawley penned. "This shouldn't be real. you shouldn't be gone. u should be right here next to us making us laugh."

Lawley wrote about his sadness and how La Barrie was a big part of his life and how there won't be a day that he doesn't think about him.

La Barrie, also a YouTube star, died on Sunday after being involved in a crash with an alleged drunk driver. The accident was also La Barrie's 25th birthday. On Monday, Ink Master star Daniel Silva was arrested for murder in relation to the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division, a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling "at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control." It is alleged that Silva was the driver of the vehicle, while La Barrie is believed to have been the passenger.

