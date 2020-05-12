John Krasinski's Daughters Design T-Shirt to Help Restaurant Employees Struggling Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's family is all about giving back during this tough time. The couple's daughters, 6-year-old Hazel and 3-year-old Violet, are using their artwork to help raise funds for chef Guy Fieri’s initiative with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF).

Krasinski had Fieri on his Some Good News show, where they talked about helping those in the hospitality industry who are out of work or struggling financially due to quarantine orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the show, which the Quiet Place director started to bring joy to those in quarantine, announced that Pepsi would be giving $3 million to RERF, putting the charity's donations for COVID-19 relief at over $20 million.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Fieri admitted to having goosebumps upon hearing the news. Krasinski then shared Hazel and Violet's picture of the Pepsi logo, which is now being showcased on limited-edition tote bags and T-shirts that are for sale. All proceeds from the merchandise will go to RERF.

"I answer the age-old question on SGN which is: 'What do you get for $3 million?''' Krasinski asked while holding up his daughters' work. "You get a whole lotta love from my house."

"Well done on the artwork," Fieri said in praise of the logo.

"That's my daughters," Krasinski said proudly.

In addition to teaming up with Pepsi for a good cause, Krasinski also reunited the cast of The Office to make one couple's wedding dreams come true.

